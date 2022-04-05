Can You Watch The 2022 Masters on ESPN+?

With the 2022 Masters almost here and what appears to be the return of Tiger Woods to golf, it might be confusing where you can stream the big event. While Thursday and Friday coverage available on ESPN, will you be able to stream it with a subscription to ESPN+?

2022 Masters Tournament

When: Starting Thursday, April 7th at 3pm ET.

Starting Thursday, April 7th at 3pm ET. TV: ESPN and CBS

ESPN and CBS Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

The first two rounds of the tournament will air on ESPN from 3pm-7:30pm on Thursday and Friday, which aren’t available ESPN+. However, you will be able to stream practice rounds and the Par 3 tournament on Wednesday, April 6th in its entirety with a subscription to ESPN+.

While the traditional coverage won’t be available on ESPN+, it will carry two featured groups per day, including Tiger Woods return, along with featured holes (4, 5, 6, 15, & 16) and special coverage on Amen Corner.

Featured Groups:

10:35 am ET: Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

10:56 am ET: Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

1:30 pm ET: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

1:52 pm ET: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

If you want to stream the traditional coverage on ESPN on Thursday and Friday and on CBS on Saturday and Sunday, there are still plenty of options to access The 2022 Masters with a Live TV Streaming Service. You can stream the Masters on ESPN with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, along with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

The first two rounds of the tournament will air on ESPN from 3pm-7:30pm on Thursday and Friday, which isn’t available with Paramount+. With Paramount+ Premium, you will be able to stream the coverage on CBS from Augusta, on Saturday, April 9th at 3pm ET and the Final Round on Sunday at 2pm ET.

