Can You Watch The 2022 Masters on Paramount+?
Tiger Woods appears to making his official return to golf this week at Augusta for the 2022 Masters. While you can watch some CBS content with the service, will you be able to watch 2022 Masters tournament on Paramount+?
2022 Masters Tournament
- When: Starting Thursday, April 7th at 3pm ET.
- TV: ESPN and CBS
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
While the 2022 Masters are available on Paramount+, it won’t be available on all plans. To stream it on the service, you will need their Paramount+ Premium Plan, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial when you use Code: TARGET30.
With Paramount+ Premium, you will be able to stream the coverage on CBS from Augusta, on Saturday, April 9th at 3pm ET and the Final Round on Sunday at 2pm ET.
The first two rounds of the tournament will air on ESPN from 3pm-7:30pm on Thursday and Friday, which isn’t available with Paramount+. While the first two rounds won’t stream on Paramount+ subscription, there are still plenty of options to access The Masters with a Live TV Streaming Service. The the first two rounds will be on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, along with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service. Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
