Can You Watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition on ESPN+?

Jason Gurwin

With the NHL All-Star Game heading to Vegas, ahead of the big 3-on-3 showdown between the Metro, Atlantic, Central, and Pacific – you can watch them battle it out in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition. While the event is airing on ESPN, can you stream with with a a subscription to ESPN+?

How to Watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

While the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition won’t stream on ESPN+, you can still watch it without a cable or streaming subscription. You can watch it with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, which offers ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial. It is also available on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

However, once the NHL regular season gets back into action, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Featuring seven skills competitions that test skating speed, shooting power, shooting accuracy, goaltending, and more, this year’s NHL All-Star Skill Competition includes two new contests held outdoors for the first time ever on the Las Vegas Strip. First is the Fountain Face-Off, a timed event with players racing by boat to a “rink” to shoot pucks into five targets, will be held at the Fountains of Bellagio, while Las Vegas NHL 21 in ‘22 on Las Vegas Boulevard is a hockey version of blackjack in which players shoot pucks at playing cards, seeking a total of 21.

How to Stream the NHL All-Star Skills Competition for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NHL All-Star Skills Competition live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Best of All-Star Skills Competition

