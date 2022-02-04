Can You Watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition on ESPN+?

With the NHL All-Star Game heading to Vegas, ahead of the big 3-on-3 showdown between the Metro, Atlantic, Central, and Pacific – you can watch them battle it out in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition. While the event is airing on ESPN, can you stream with with a a subscription to ESPN+?

When: Friday, February 4 at 7: 30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

While the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition won’t stream on ESPN+, you can still watch it without a cable or streaming subscription. You can watch it with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, which offers ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial. It is also available on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

However, once the NHL regular season gets back into action, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Featuring seven skills competitions that test skating speed, shooting power, shooting accuracy, goaltending, and more, this year’s NHL All-Star Skill Competition includes two new contests held outdoors for the first time ever on the Las Vegas Strip. First is the Fountain Face-Off, a timed event with players racing by boat to a “rink” to shoot pucks into five targets, will be held at the Fountains of Bellagio, while Las Vegas NHL 21 in ‘22 on Las Vegas Boulevard is a hockey version of blackjack in which players shoot pucks at playing cards, seeking a total of 21.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NHL All-Star Skills Competition live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

