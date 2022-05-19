Can You Watch The 2022 PGA Championship on ESPN+?

With the 2022 PGA Championship here and another chance to see Tiger Woods return to golf, it might be confusing where you can stream the big event. While Thursday and Friday coverage available on ESPN, will you be able to stream it with a subscription to ESPN+?

How to Watch the 2022 PGA Championship Live For Free Without Cable

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

While you won’t be able to stream the entire PGA Championship with ESPN+, you will get exclusive coverage in the morning, which isn’t on ESPN –– as well as Featured Groups, including every shot of Tiger Woods first and second rounds.

Beginning on Thursday at 8 a.m. ET, viewers will be able to watch a full day of traditional coverage starting with the opening tee shots of the first round and continuing through the final round. ESPN+ will stream live play from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., with traditional coverage moving to ESPN from 2-8 p.m. and then returning to ESPN+ from 8 p.m. until the conclusion of play.

However, the streamer will also follow eight featured groups and focus on three featured holes throughout Thursday and Friday, while continuing featured coverage when the main broadcast moves to CBS for the weekend.

You can watch Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy tee off at 9:11am as one of the four featured groups during the morning hours.

If you prefer the traditional telecast on ESPN and CBS, you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The least expensive way is with Sling TV, which is offering your first month for just $17.50. While they don’t carry CBS, you can combine it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+ with Code: TARGET30.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

PGA Championship TV Schedule:

Round 1: 8am to 2pm (ESPN+), 2pm - 8pm (ESPN) / Featured Groups & Holes (ESPN+)

Round 2: 8am to 2pm (ESPN+), 2pm - 8pm (ESPN) / Featured Groups & Holes (ESPN+)

Round 3: 8am to 10am (ESPN+), 10am - 1pm (ESPN), 1pm - 7pm (CBS) / Featured Groups & Holes (ESPN+)

Round 4: 8am to 10am (ESPN+), 10am - 1pm (ESPN), 1pm - 7pm (CBS) / Featured Groups & Holes (ESPN+)

ESPN+ Featured Groups:

In the morning hours on Thursday, ESPN+ Featured Group coverage will be:

8:38 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

8:49 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

9:00 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith

9:11 a.m. Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy

Later in the day on Thursday, Featured Group coverage will have:

2:03 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott

2:14 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

2:25 p.m. Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III

2:36 p.m. Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

How to Stream the 2022 PGA Championship for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 PGA Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and web.