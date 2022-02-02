Can You Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on Apple TV?

It’s very easy to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics on an Apple TV, regardless of whether you have a cable subscription or not. So, if you want to stream the Winter Olympics, one of the easiest ways to stream it without cable is with a Live TV Streaming Service on your Apple TV.

What Olympic Events Can You Watch on Apple TV?

Subscribing to a Live TV Streaming Service is the ideal option for those that want to watch all Olympic events including the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony on your Apple TV. Depending on your plan, you’ll be able to stream NBC, USA Network, CNBC, as well as highlights on the Olympic Channel.

With fuboTV, you can get all of those channels as part of their base plan ($64.99), after a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream them with a subscription to YouTube TV.

Related: How to Watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in 4K

Sling TV ($35) is the most affordable option and The Streamable’s favorite. With their Sling Blue plan, you can stream NBC (in select markets), USA Network, and Olympic Channel. CNBC isn’t part of the base Sling Blue plan but can be included as an add-on.

Additionally, Hulu Live TV provides all of the major channels that will air the 2022 Winter Olympics - NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and Olympic Channel. The month base plan ($69.99) gives you access to all of these channels, and you’ll get access to ESPN+ and Disney+ for no additional fee.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

The official Olympic schedule can be found on the Olympics website.

Learn How to Watch 2022 Winter Olympics Without Cable.

What Olympic Coverage Can You Watch For Free on Apple TV?

By installing the Peacock App on your Apple TV, you can watch live Olympics coverage for free. Peacock provides access to free highlights, select coverage, and clips at no cost to you. If you upgrade to Peacock Premium ($4.99 a month), this will allow you to stream every event as it happens live, as well as replays, NBC’s nightly primetime show, a daily studio show, medal ceremonies, and highlights.

Also, if you are a Comcast customer, you can luckily get Peacock Premium with your Internet plan at no extra charge.

If you get access to NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2022 Beijing Olympics on your Apple TV using the NBC Sports App. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC Sports App on your Apple TV. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.