Can You Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on Roku?

If you own a Roku Streaming Player, it’s very easy to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics, and it doesn’t matter if you don’t have a cable subscription. Not only are Olympic highlights accessible from your Roku home screen, but also you can easily stream live events on your Roku device as well.

If you want to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics, one of the easiest ways to stream it without cable is with a Live TV Streaming Service on your Roku device.

What Olympic Events Can You Watch on Roku?

Subscribing to a Live TV Streaming Service is the best option for fans that want to watch all Olympic events including the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony on your Roku. With these services you’ll be able to stream NBC, USA Network, CNBC, along with highlights on the Olympic Channel depending on your plan.

fuboTV includes all of those channels as part of their base plan ($64.99), after a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream those with a subscription to YouTube TV. These are also two streaming services that are streaming the 2022 Winter Olympics in 4K.

Related: How to Watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in 4K

Sling TV ($35) is the least expensive option. With their Sling Blue plan, you can stream NBC (in select markets) and USA Network. CNBC isn’t part of the base Sling Blue plan, but can be added as part of the News Extra add-on.

Hulu Live TV offers all of the major channels that will air the Olympics - NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and Olympic Channel. All of these channels are available as part of their $69.99 a month base plan, which is available with a subscription to Hulu Live TV.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

The official Olympic schedule can be found on the Olympics website.

Learn How to Watch 2022 Winter Olympics Without Cable.

What Olympic Coverage Can You Watch For Free on Roku?

You can also install the Peacock App on your Roku, which will give you live Olympics coverage for free. On Peacock you will be able to watch free highlights, select coverage, and clips for free. However, you will need to upgrade to Peacock Premium ($4.99 a month) to stream every event as it happens live, as well as exciting replays, NBC’s nightly primetime show, daily studio show, medal ceremonies, and highlights.

In addition, if you are a Comcast customer, you can get Peacock Premium with your Internet plan at no extra charge.

If you get access NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2022 Beijing Olympics on your Roku using the NBC Sports and NBC App. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on your Roku Streaming Player or Roku TV. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log-in to the app and unlock free streaming.