Can You Watch the 2023 Academy Awards on Disney+?

Everyone will be glued to their screens this weekend night as ABC airs the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET. The biggest night in Hollywood is the perfect end to this year’s awards season.

With all the glitz and glam ahead, you have to wonder if you can watch the Oscars on Disney+? Both ABC and Disney+ share a parent company, Walt Disney Co., so it would make a certain amount of sense that the 2023 Academy Awards would air on the streamer.

Regrettably, you can’t watch the 2023 Oscars on Disney+, but this year, there are many other ways to watch the awards ceremony online without using cable or satellite.

How to Watch the Oscars

Cut Cable for Disney+? Here’s How Can You Stream the 95th Academy Awards

Disney+ has been a champion of live events for some time, ever since it first experimented with live-streaming the 2022 Oscar nominations. “Dancing with the Stars” moved to Disney+ after 16 years on ABC, and concerts have been live-streamed on the platform, including “Harmonious Live!” and “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.” While the Oscars won’t be available on the service, cord-cutters still have lots of other choices for shows to watch.

You can watch every Tweet-worthy moment of the Oscars – from musical performances to presentations and acceptance speeches – without a cable or satellite subscription because ABC has long been the Academy Awards’ broadcast home. Therefore, the 2023 Academy Awards are best viewed through a live TV streaming service, such as DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

As streaming costs are rising across the country, customers are searching for cheaper alternatives. A Sling TV subscription for only $20 for your first month, is the most affordable way to view the Oscars. Because Sling offers 50% off your first month, you can watch the 95th Academy Awards and get your month-long fill of entertainment, sports, and news for a $20 Sling Blue subscription.

While this is the cheapest option, you should know that Sling TV only offers ABC in eight major markets in the United States. Moreover, five of those markets recently saw a $5 price increase. So you should check that ABC is available in your area before you decide to subscribe.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

If you happen to live in a region where ABC is not available through Sling, a better option may be DIRECTV STREAM. It offers a five-day free trial and outperforms Sling’s channel count through its sports networks and major cable channels offerings. If you sign up now for the free trial, it’ll give you the opportunity to check out DIRECTV STREAM’s channel lineup before the Oscars on Sunday.

Other Free Trial Services:

If you’re a sports lover as well as a movie lover, you may want to consider fuboTV. The sports-focused streaming service offers a seven-day free trial, and if you like it, you can stay subscribed. Prices start at $74.99 per month, and you get the standard broadcast channels and many regional sports networks (RSNs), including MLB, NBA and NHL games.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

If you love all things Disney and want an equally magical offering, consider Hulu + Live TV. While there’s no free trial for Hulu Live TV, it’s content options and access to other streamers more than make up for it. If you subscribe, you get access all broadcast networks, including ABC; 33 of the top 35 cable channels and the full Hulu on-demand library for $69.99 per month. The Disney Bundle access, however, makes this choice stand out because it grants customers free access to Disney+ and ESPN+ at no additional cost.

It should be noted that Sinclair Broadcast Group has removed its ABC affiliates from Hulu + Live TV. Therefore, users who choose to view the Oscars on Hulu + Live TV may be impacted. There is still hope that ABC will provide a national feed in its stead, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

What about YouTube TV?

If none of these sound right, consider YouTube TV. It carries ABC in most markets, so don’t have to worry about missing out on Oscars and Red Carpet Coverage. At just $64.99 per month, YouTube TV is one of the more affordable live TV options available. Signing up is a smart decision because there are live and local sports, news, and shows from more than 100 channels, and over 98% of American households have complete local network coverage. If you enjoy sports, it gets even better because beginning in the fall of 2023, NFL Sunday Ticket will move to YouTube TV.

What Other Features Will You Have Access to With a Disney+ Subscription?

Several Oscar-nominated movies are still available to stream on Disney+, even though you won’t be able to view the Oscars there. The films, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Turning Red,” “Fire of Love” and “Le Pupille,” will eventually be joined by blockbuster hit “Avatar: The Way of Water” when it becomes available on streaming. The streamer is also home to a sizable back catalog of Disney media, including TV programs and films. This includes Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Star Wars, and National Geographic.