Can You Watch the 2023 Academy Awards on Hulu?

Get pumped for the weekend because the biggest night in Hollywood is about to take place. The 95th Academy Awards air on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and we’re excited to see all the Oscars and Red Carpet Coverage.

With the perfect capper to this year’s awards season about to happen, you will be wondering if you can watch the Oscars on Hulu. After all, Disney is the parent company ABC and owns a 67% stake in Hulu, so shouldn’t you be able to watch the Oscars on Hulu?

Unfortunately, the 95th Oscars won’t air on Hulu. But don’t worry, there are plenty of alternatives to watch the awards ceremony online without cable or satellite.

How to Watch the Oscars

BUDGET PICK Sling TV ABC

Select Markets Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com TOP PICK DIRECTV STREAM ABC

+32 Major Channels 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cut Cable for Hulu? Here’s How Can You Stream the 95th Academy Awards

Hulu just turned 15 and now has hundreds of movies and TV shows. As you know, it boasts iconic originals, including “Prey,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “The Kardashians.” It also has next-day streaming agreement with ABC and FOX, so favorites like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Good Doctor” and “The Masked Singer” are available the following day.

The Academy Awards’ broadcast home has been ABC for a long time. But as a live event, you won’t find the Oscars – from presentations to musical performance and acceptance speeches – if you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription. Therefore, the 2023 Oscars are best viewed through a live TV streaming service, such as DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

As streamers continue to raise their prices, customers are in search of the cheapest options. The most cost-efficient way to watch the Oscars is a Sling TV subscription for $20 for the first month. Because Sling gives you 50% off your first month, you can watch the biggest night in Hollywood and get enjoy entertainment, sports, and news for a month for a $20 Sling Blue subscription.

While this is the cheapest alternative, ABC is only offered in eight major markets in the United States on Sling TV. Recently, five of those markets saw costs increase by $5. So make sure ABC is available in your region before subscribing.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

If you live in an area where ABC is unavailable through Sling, the better option might be DIRECTV STREAM, as it offers a five-day free trial and surpasses Sling’s channel count with its sports networks and major cable channels offerings. So if you opt for the the free trial, you can explore DIRECTV STREAM’s channel lineup before the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Other Free Trial Services:

If you’re love sports AND movies, consider fuboTV. The sports-focused streamer offers a seven-day free trial, so if you like fuboTV, you can keep your subscription. Prices start at $74.99 per month, and it gives you standard broadcast channels, along with regional sports networks (RSNs), such as MLB, NBA and NHL games.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

If you already subscribe to Hulu, Hulu + Live TV may be right for you. Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial, but the content options and access to other streamers you get a good tradeoff. For $69.99 per month, you get the full Hulu on-demand library, 33 of the top 35 cable channels and all broadcast networks, including ABC. However, the Disney Bundle access is the main selling point as it gives you access to Disney+ and ESPN+ at no additional cost.

You should know that ABC affiliates from Sinclair Broadcast Group have been removed from Hulu + Live TV. Therefore, if you choose to watch the 2023 Academy Awards on Hulu + Live TV, you might be affected. While there’s hope that ABC will offer a national feed in its place, nothing has been confirmed.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

What about YouTube TV?

If none of these options pique your interest, YouTube TV could be the best option for you. ABC is offered in most markets, so you won’t miss out on any awards show coverage. Costing $64.99 per month, YouTube TV is one of the more inexpensive live TV alternatives available. A subscription gives you are sports, news and shows from over than 100 channels, and more over 98% of households in the United States have total local network coverage. And if you love sports, this is all the more appealing NFL Sunday Ticket will move to YouTube TV, starting in the fall of 2023,

What Other Features Will You Have Access to With an Hulu Subscription?

Two Oscar-nominated films are can be streamed on Hulu, “Triangle of Sadness” and “My Year of Dicks,” despite not being able to watch the Oscars there. This month, as part of its 15th anniversary celebration, Hulu has scheduled a month-long rollout of exciting premieres and finales following a record-breaking year of launches, award nominations, and victories.