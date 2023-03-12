Can You Watch the 2023 Academy Awards on Netflix?

The entire movie-loving world will have its eyes on ABC on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET as the 95th Academy Awards will put a star-studded cap on this year’s awards season.

Hollywood’s biggest night is bound to be one for the record books, but will the Oscars be available to watch on Netflix? After all, the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will start live streaming on the world’s largest streamer in 2024, so it’s not that much of a stretch to assume the streamer may air the Oscars as well.

Unfortunately, Netflix will not air the 95th Oscars, but thankfully, there are lots of other options to stream the awards show this year without having to resort to cable or satellite!

How to Watch the Oscars

Netflix has been moving toward incorporating more live events into its programming lineup recently. Along with livestreaming the SAG Awards starting in 2024, the streamer recently released its first-ever live event: a Chris Rock standup performance. And even though the Oscars won’t be offered on the service, cord-cutters still have plenty of options to watch.

Since ABC is the long-time broadcast home of the Academy Awards, you can skip a cable or satellite subscription and still watch every bit, musical number, presentation, and acceptance speech. Your best option to watch the 95th Academy Awards in 2023 is via a live TV streaming service, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

The availability of a low-cost streaming choice is crucial for customers looking for a new live TV service because streaming budgets are getting tighter across the United States. The cheapest method to watch the 95th Academy Awards is with a Sling TV subscription, which you can get for $20 for your first month. With a Sling Blue subscription, you can watch the Oscars on ABC and get a whole month’s worth of entertainment, sports, and news for just $20 due to Sling’s 50% off your first-month deal.

With this cheap option, there is some bad news, however. While Sling TV recently added ABC to its live TV streaming service, it is only available in eight major markets across the county, five of which saw a price increase of $5 upon the announcement. Therefore, be sure to check here to make sure that you are in one of the markets where ABC is available before you sign up for Sling just to watch the Oscars.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

If Sling isn’t an option where you live, consider signing up for DIRECTV STREAM if you want a service that lets you try it before you buy it. It has a five-day free trial and way more major cable channels and sports networks than any other live TV streaming service, surpassing Sling’s channel count by a wide margin. The Oscars would certainly fall within the five-day trial, and you can also check out the rest of DIRECTV STREAM’s channel lineup to see if it’s a good long-term match for you.

Other Free Trial Services:

If you love the Oscars but also want more sports-focused programming, then fuboTV may be right for you. You can get a seven-day free trial to fuboTV before you’re charged at least $74.99 per month for the streaming service. The standard broadcast channels are offered in most markets, along with lots of regional sports networks (RSNs), so you can watch MLB, NBA, and NHL games in your local market.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

If you’re already thinking past the Oscars and wondering what gets you the best bang for your buck long-term, look no further than Hulu + Live TV. While Hulu Live TV doesn’t have a free trial, it has a few hidden gems. For just $69.99 per month, you get 33 of the top 35 cable channels, and all of the broadcast networks including ABC, and access to the entire Hulu on-demand catalog. But what makes this option special is that it comes with access to the Disney Bundle, meaning that customers also get Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost. If that’s not Disney magic, we don’t know what is.

It’s worth noting that Hulu no longer has the broadcast rights for Sinclair-owned ABC affiliates, which may affect users who choose to watch the Oscars through Hulu + Live TV. It’s most likely that ABC will provide a national feed in its place, so there’s still hope, but nothing has been confirmed on that front yet.

What about YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is another option, as it carries ABC in most markets, meaning that once you subscribe you will be able to stream the Oscars and Red Carpet Coverage. YouTube TV costs $64.99 per month, making it one of the cheaper live TV services on the market. With live and local sports, news, and shows from 100-plus channels and complete local network coverage in over 98% of households in the United States, signing up is a good move. It’s even better if you love sports as YouTube TV will be the new home for NFL Sunday Ticket starting in the fall of 2023.

What Other Features Will You Have Access to With a Netflix Subscription?

While you won’t be able to watch the Oscars on Netflix, you can still watch several Oscar-nominated films. “All Quiet on the Western Front” has been nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best International Feature Film. Edward Berger’s German-language adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s “1929” novel joins Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “The Sea Beast,” “BARDO (A False Chronicle and a Handful of Truths),” “Blonde,” “The Elephant Whisperers” and “The Martha Mitchell Effect” as this year’s Netflix nominees

Netflix’s ad-supported tier Basic with ads costs $6.99 per month, while the ad-free tier options range from $9.99 per month to $19.99 per month.