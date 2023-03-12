Can You Watch the 2023 Academy Awards on Peacock?

Are you on the edge of your seats to find out who will win Best Picture at this year’s Oscars? The wait is almost over because ABC will air the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

With all this anticipation over who will win what, you have to be wondering if you can watch the Oscars on Peacock. Peacock live-streamed the 2022 Emmys and Golden Globes, so it’s not unreasonable to think the streaming service would live-stream another award show.

However, Peacock won’t stream the 2023 Oscars. But rest assured there are several options to watch the awards ceremony online without cable or satellite.

How to Watch the Oscars

Peacock has been on a live-streaming awards show kick recently, with both the Emmys and Golden Globes being streamed on the platform in 2022. There are also live sports and events “Premier League,” “WWE” and “Sunday Night Football,” along with your local NBC channel live 24/7.

If you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, you can still watch the Oscars on the Academy Awards’ longtime broadcast home, ABC. Therefore, the best watch the upcoming awards show is through a live TV streaming service, such as DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

As companies keep raising the price of streaming services, customers are looking to pay the least amount while still getting access to quality content. The most affordable way to watch the Oscars is through a Sling TV subscription, which costs $20 for your first month. With Sling, which offers 50% off your first month, you get access to Hollywood’s biggest night and monthlong access to entertainment, sports and news with a $20 Sling Blue subscription.

This is the most affordable alternative, but Sling TV only offers ABC in eight major markets, five of which recently saw a $5 price increase. So make sure that ABC is available in your region before subscribing.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

DIRECTV STREAM may be better for you if ABC is unavailable through Sling. With its five-day free trial and extensive channel offerings of sports networks and major cable channels, it’s the best deal around. So if sign up for the free trial, you’ll be able to watch DIRECTV STREAM’s channel lineup before tuning into the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday.

Other Free Trial Services:

If you prefer a sports-focused streamer, you might want to give fuboTV a try. With its seven-day free trial, you can watch regional sports networks (RSNs), like MLB, NBA and NHL games, and standard broadcast channels before committing to $74.99 per month.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

If want access to other streamers at no additional cost, then Hulu + Live TV may be the best option. While Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial, it includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+ at no additional cost through the Disney Bundle. Additionally, with a $69.99 per month subscription to Hulu + Live TV for $69.99 per month, you get access to the full Hulu on-demand library; all broadcast networks, including ABC and 33 of the top 35 cable channels.

Despite all of this, Sinclair Broadcast Group has (link: https://thestreamable.com/news/hulu-live-tv-drops-sinclair-owned-abc-affiliates-disney-not-yet-supplying-national-feed-replacement text: removed its ABC affiliates from Hulu + Live TV. Therefore, make sure to check if ABC will offer a national feed to the 2023 Oscars before subscribing to Hulu + Live TV.

What about YouTube TV?

If nothing stands out, YouTube TV could be it. You won’t have to worry about missing a single musical performance, presentation or acceptance speech as ABC is offered in most markets. With its $64.99 per month subscription, YouTube TV is one of the more affordable live TV streaming services. With a subscription, YouTube TV offers more than 100 channels and completely local network coverage in over 98% of households. And if you love sports, the deal just got sweeter, as the NFL Sunday Ticket will move to YouTube TV beginning in the fall of 2023.

What Other Features Will You Have Access to With a Peacock Subscription?

Only two Oscar-nominated films, “Tár” and “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” are available on Peacock. Along with well-known shows like “That ’70s Show,” “The Office” and Parks and Recreation,” Peacock is home to NBC and Bravo shows. While they wait for new, well-liked originals like the “Night Court” reboot or the release of the forthcoming “Yellowstone” season, users now have plenty to keep them occupied.