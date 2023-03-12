Can You Watch the 2023 Academy Awards on Prime Video?

Who’s excited to see Jimmy Fallon host the Oscars? The 95th Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET, and we can’t wait to see who takes home the award for Best Picture and more.

With Hollywood’s biggest night approaching, you’re probably wondering if you can watch the Oscars on Prime Video. Prime Video has live-streamed the Academy of Country Music Awards for two years plus Thursday Night Football, so it’s understandable that they would have the Oscars as well.

Unfortunately, Prime Video won’t stream the 2023 Academy Awards. But there’s no need to panic; you can still watch the awards ceremony online without cable or satellite through several alternatives.

How to Watch the Oscars

BUDGET PICK Sling TV ABC

Select Markets $40+ / month

+32 Major Channels 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month

Amazon’s Prime Video is no stranger to live events. Along with live streaming the Academy of Country Music Awards, the streamer has the exclusive rights to “Thursday Night Football” and has launched a weekly concert series called “Amazon Music Live.” Amazon is also planning a standalone application for its live sports content.

If you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, you can still get all the glitz and glam of the Oscars on ABC, the longtime broadcast home of the Academy Award. This means this year’s Oscars are best watched through a live TV streaming service, such as DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

As customers are asked to be increasingly more streaming subscribers, they are always on the hunt for the cheapest options. Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch the Oscars as a subscription costs $20 for your first month. With 50% off your first month, Sling gives you access to the Oscars and Red Carpet Coverage, along with monthlong access to sports, news and entertainment with a $20 Sling Blue subscription.

While this is the most cost-effective option, Sling TV only offers ABC in eight major markets in the United States. Five of those markets recently saw a $5 increase in price. So before you subscribe, make sure ABC is in your area.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

If ABC is unavailable through Sling, a better choice option may be DIRECTV STREAM. With its five-day free trial and outperformance of Sling’s channel count with its major cable channels and sports network, it’s a great deal. So if subscribe for the free trial, you can watch the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday and spend the next few days exploring DIRECTV STREAM’s channel lineup.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month

Other Free Trial Services:

fuboTV may be right for you if you’re looking for a sports-focused streamer. It offers a seven-day free trial, so you can watch standard broadcast channels and regional sports networks (RSNs), like MLB, NBA and NHL games, before deciding to subscribe. Prices start at $74.99 per month.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

If you’re looking for something with access to the Oscars and other free goodies, then Hulu + Live TV may be the best choice. Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial, there are some great content options and access to other streamers that make it worth your while. With a Hulu + Live TV subscription for $69.99 per month, you get access to all broadcast networks, including ABC; 33 of the top 35 cable channels and the full Hulu on-demand library. Additionally, a subscription gives you access to the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost.

It’s important to note that Sinclair-owned ABC affiliates have been dropped from Hulu + Live TV. Therefore, you could be affected if you choose to watch the 2023 Oscars through Hulu + Live TV. Though nothing has been confirmed, there’s hope that ABC will offer a national feed instead, so don’t could the live-streaming service out just yet.

$69.99 / month

What about YouTube TV?

If none of these alternatives sound right, consider YouTube TV. Most markets offer ABC, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on musical performances, presentations and acceptance speeches. YouTube TV is one of the cheaper live TV streaming services available at $64.99 per month. With a subscription, you get 100-plus channels of sports, shows and news and over 98% of households across the country have completely local network coverage. And if you’re a sports lover, this is the icing on the cake before starting in the fall of 2023, NFL Sunday Ticket will move to YouTube TV.

What Other Features Will You Have Access to With a Prime Video Subscription?

Only the Oscar-nominated feature film “Argentina, 1985” is available to stream on Prime Video. However, other nominations are available to rent on Amazon: “Aftersun,” “The Fabelmans,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” “Tell It Like a Woman,” “To Leslie,” “The Whale,” “Women Talking,” “A House Made of Splinters” and “Ivalu.” If you subscribe, you’ll also get access to hit shows like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys” and “Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power” and classic films like “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Good Will Hunting.”