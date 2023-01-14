 Skip to Content
Can You Watch the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Sling TV?

Jason Gurwin

The cheapest way to stream most of the NFL Playoffs in a single place is with Sling TV. At just $20 For Your First Month, it is almost $50 less than any of your other options to stream NFL action. While Sling TV may be the least expensive, what NFL Playoff games can you watch with it?

How to Stream NFL Playoffs

With Sling TV, you can watch NFL games that are on ESPN, Fox, and NBC, with additional coverage on NFL Network.

To access NBC (select markets), FOX (select markets), and NFL Network, you will need their Sling Blue Plan, which is normally $40, but they are currently offering $20 For Your First Month. You can also add ESPN to get access to Monday Night Football Wild Card with their Sling TV Orange Plan, which you can add for just $7.50 more on your first month (so $27.50 total).

Sling only offers FOX in select markets, but fortunately they carry it in the cities of the four teams playing on FOX this wild card weekend: New York, Minneapolis, Seattle, and San Francisco. You can also watch it in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Milwaukee, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Phoenix.

For those looking to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC, Sling TV carries NBC in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Hartford/New Haven, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose and San Diego. If they don’t carry it in your market, you could consider adding Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month, and simulcasts all NBC Football games.

While Sling TV doesn’t carry NFL on CBS, you can also sign-up for Paramount+, which includes NFL on CBS for $4.99 a month after a 30-Day Free Trial.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $74.99 $69.99 $40 $40 $64.99
CBS - -
Fox -
NBC -
ABC - -
ESPN -
NFL Network - -
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - ^ $11 ^ $11
