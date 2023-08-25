Can You Watch the 2023 NFL Season on DIRECTV STREAM?

The 2023 NFL season is nearly here! Soon, top players like Joe Burrows, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Aaron Donald, Myles Garrett, Saquon Barkley, and hundreds of others will be back in action on the gridiron. The NFL season gets underway on Thursday, Sept. 7 when the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions clash on Peacock and NBC.

DIRECTV STREAM would be the runaway favorite for cord-cutters to watch the 2023 NFL season were it not for its current carriage dispute with Nexstar. As it is, select ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC affiliates are blacked out on DIRECTV STREAM in some markets, though fans can always see these games via over-the-air antenna while the dispute is resolved.

DIRECTV STREAM still offers the most top cable news, entertainment, and sports channels of any service starting at $74.99 per month, and it allows new users to sign up for three months of streamers like Max, SHOWTIME and more for free. If users would prefer to go another route, there are plenty of live TV services available that will show NFL games in 2023.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Top Alternative to DIRECTV STREAM: Fubo Seven-day free trial

All necessary channels included

Big selection of other sports networks available 1-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv Best Bundled Live TV Service: Hulu + Live TV All channels needed to watch the 2023 NFL season

Free access to Disney Bundle included in price Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

How to Stream the 2023 NFL Season

Outside of DIRECTV STREAM, cord-cutters can watch live NFL games on Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. For comprehensive coverage, folks will need a service that carries ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network. Check out The Streamable’s recommendations below!

Best Alternative to DIRECTV STREAM: Fubo

For the sports fanatics out there, Fubo is one of the top choices to stream the 2023 NFL season. This service comes with a seven-day free trial standard to all new customers, plus users of its Elite plan and above ($105.98 per month) can stream any NFL games broadcast on Fox in 4K within the Fubo interface. Fubo also gives users access to their local regional sports network, top college sports channels, and much more.

Best Service for Bundling Lovers: Hulu + Live TV

Users should be aware that Hulu + Live TV is jumping in price from $69.99 per month to $76.99 come Oct. 12. Despite that, the service still carries good value, as users will get access to the Disney Bundle as part of their subscription cost. Hulu + Live TV carries all the channels you’ll need to stream the 2023 NFL season, plus live news from CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News, entertainment on Disney+ and Hulu, and even more sports on ESPN+.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Best Pick for Users on a Tight Budget: Sling TV with Paramount+

Sling TV offers excellent variety, and it is also providing NFL fans with a great deal. For a limited time, users can sign up to watch Sling’s Season Pass, which gives them access to Sling Orange and Blue (with ESPN and NFL Network) and the Sports Extra add-on pack for $275 for five months, which breaks down to $55 per month.

Unfortunately, Sling does not carry CBS in any market, so users will have to supplement their coverage if they opt for Sling. The good news is that Paramount+ Essential shows in-market NFL games being shown on a user’s local CBS station live, so if you support an AFC squad you can still watch their locally-broadcast games every week. A bundle of Paramount+ Essential and Sling’s Season Pass comes out to $61 per month, cheaper than any individual service on this list.

30-Day Free Trial $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

Last Option to Stream 2023 NFL Season: YouTube TV

YouTube TV will be home to NFL Sunday Ticket in 2023 for the first time, and can be used to stream the regular NFL season in-market as well. It starts at $72.99 per month, though it doesn’t come with a uniform free trial for all new customers or free access to other streaming services included in the price. YouTube TV can definitely be used to watch the 2023 NFL season, but we think there are better options available that come with more bonuses.