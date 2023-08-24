Can You Watch the 2023 NFL Season on Paramount+?

Let’s face it; the draft, free agency, even Netflix shows like “Quarterback” weren’t enough. There’s just nothing that compares with the NFL regular season, but the good news is it’s almost here! The season gets underway Sep. 7 when the Detroit Lions face the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

But how many games will air on Paramount+? That depends on which team’s market you live in; although there are no longer official rules governing which conference plays on which channel, AFC teams usually play on CBS, while [NFC] teams are often on Fox. Both Paramount+ tiers will carry locally-broadcast NFL games on CBS this fall, so if you live in an AFC market, all games not on national TV will stream on Paramount+.

If you live in an NFC market, or if you want to see as many NFL regular season games as possible, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC and NFL Network. Fortunately, you’ve got options!

Best Ways to Stream 2023 NFL Season

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Carries broadcast channels in most markets, plus a wide selection of cable channels

NFL Network and NFL RedZone are available

All necessary channels included

How to Stream 2023 NFL Season

The league scatters its broadcasting rights across the TV landscape when it comes time to renew its deal with TV networks, in order to maximize the competition and make as much money as it can. DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV (paired with Paramount+, but more on that below), and YouTube TV all carry the channels necessary to see NFL games in 2023.

Top Pick for Streaming 2023 NFL Season: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is our best choice for watching NFL games without cable in 2023. New customers get a five-day free trial standard, after which prices start at $74.99 per month. DIRECTV STREAM carries a wider variety of the top cable channels than any service and carries each network needed to watch the NFL regular season.

That includes the NFL Network, which fans can now watch as part of their base channel package with Choice plans and above. Entertainment users can also get NFL Network once they add the Sports add-on pack, which comes with a big selection of college and professional sports channels like SEC Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and more.

Best Alternative for Sports Lovers: Fubo

Fubo offers all new users a seven-day free trial, after which plans start at $85.98. That price will get you all the channels needed to stream the 2023 NFL season, as well as your local regional sports network. Not only will the NFL regular season be at your fingertips, but you’ll also get to see your local MLB team finish out its regular season, watch the start of the NBA and NHL season, and more in most markets with a Fubo subscription.

Best Service for Bundling Lovers: Hulu + Live TV

Although [Hulu + Live TV $] is increasing in price to $76.99 per month on Oct. 12, it’s still not a bad deal price-wise. That’s because in addition to all the channels you’ll need to watch the NFL season and a good mix of cable news and entertainment networks, Hulu + Live TV includes the Disney Bundle in the subscription price. So in addition to live TV streaming, users can enjoy on-demand entertainment from Disney+ and Hulu, plus even more live sports on ESPN+.

Best Pick for Users on a Tight Budget: Sling TV with Paramount+

New customers to Sling TV can sign up for its Season Pass in 2023, to watch the best in college and pro football for the next five months. It’s a fixed price of $275 for that time period, but for that cost, users get all the channels of Sling Orange and Blue, plus the Sports Extra add-on pack (a $350 value).

Here’s where Paramount+ comes in: Sling doesn’t offer CBS in every market. But users can subscribe to Paramount+ Essential for $5.99 per month to stream locally-broadcast NFL games from CBS live, allowing them to combine it with Sling for excellent NFL coverage in 2023. Users will want to ensure they get their local broadcast affiliates from Fox, ABC, and NBC in their particular market with Sling.

Last Option to Stream 2023 NFL Season: YouTube TV

This is the first year that YouTube TV will serve as host for the league’s out-of-market games service NFL Sunday Ticket. Unfortunately for users, they’ll have to pay an extra $349 to get it, even if they’re subscribed to YouTube TV at $72.99 per month.

YouTube TV does carry every channel needed to watch the 2023 NFL regular season, but it doesn’t come with the same free trial for all users. There are no free streaming services attached to a YouTube TV subscription either, so while it’s a perfectly viable option for watching the NFL this year, it’s far from our first choice.