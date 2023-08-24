Can You Watch the 2023 NFL Season on Prime Video?

It’s finally here! After months and months of waiting, NFL fans are preparing to say goodbye to their loved ones, and plotting out their viewing schedules for every Sunday of the NFL regular season, which begins on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Prime Video will once again serve as the exclusive home of national broadcasts of “Thursday Night Football” games. If your local team is playing in the game, it will also be available to watch on broadcast channels; if not, you’ll have to stream it on Prime Video with Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and company.

That means Prime Video will be a crucial component of every completist NFL fan’s streaming plan for the 2023 NFL season, but it won’t allow them to stream every game. To do that, a live TV streaming service that offers ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network is needed, but fortunately there are several to choose from!

Best Ways to Stream 2023 NFL Season

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Carries broadcast channels in most markets, plus a wide selection of cable channels

NFL Network and NFL RedZone are available

All necessary channels included

How to Stream 2023 NFL Season

DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV are the five live TV services that will carry live NFL games in 2023. That lineup might seem intimidating, especially as each service will have its own advantages and drawbacks. But we break it all down for you so you can make an informed choice, check below for more details.

Top Pick for Streaming 2023 NFL Season: DIRECTV STREAM

Our No. 1 overall pick for watching the 2023 NFL season is DIRECTV STREAM. Plans start at $74.99 with no extra equipment or hidden fees, and the service offers a five-day free trial to new customers. DIRECTV STREAM also carries more of the highest-demand cable channels than any other service.

DIRECTV STREAM added both NFL Network and NFL RedZone to its channel lineup this offseason. NFL Network comes standard in the base plan for users of the Choice package and above, or users can subscribe to the Entertainment plan and snag the Sports add-on pack to get NFL Network and RedZone in addition to their wide selection of cable channels.

Best Alternative for Sports Lovers: Fubo

If you’re a sports fanatic looking to watch more than the NFL season this fall, Fubo will have you covered. Its plans start at $85.98 after a seven-day free trial, and all channels needed to watch the NFL season are included in most markets. Fubo subscriptions also include your area’s regional sports network, so you can watch your local NBA and NHL team get its regular season going, as well as the conclusion of the MLB season.

Best Service for Bundling Lovers: Hulu + Live TV

[Hulu + Live TV $] may be raising prices on Oct. 12 to $76.99, but the service is still a good value overall. It comes with the channels you’ll need to watch the NFL regular season, and it still comes with a great bonus: includes free access to the Disney Bundle, meaning Hulu + Live TV subscribers get a mountain of on-demand entertainment via Disney+ and Hulu, plus even more live sports thanks to the inclusion of ESPN+.

Best Pick for Users on a Tight Budget: Sling TV with Paramount+

Sling TV is offering new customers what it calls the “Season Pass” to start the football season, which gives access to all the channels on Sling Orange and Sling Blue, plus the Sports Extra add-on pack for a total of $275 for five months (a savings of more than 20%).

There are two tricks with Sling. First, users will want to make sure they get Fox, ABC, and NBC in their markets before signing up. Second, the service does not offer CBS anywhere, but users can subscribe to Paramount+ Essential for $5.99 per month to stream locally-broadcast NFL games from CBS live. Even when combined with Sling’s Season Pass, the price is lower than any other option available.

Last Option to Stream 2023 NFL Season: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the home of the league’s out-of-market games service NFL Sunday Ticket in 2023, although it does not come included in a YouTube TV subscription. Despite this, the service does carry each channel needed to watch the NFL season this year.

What YouTube TV doesn’t offer is the same free trial that all new users can access. It also doesn’t come with any extra streamers bundled into the subscription cost, and it won’t be offering users a way to sign up at a special price for the entirety of football season. That’s why YouTube TV can’t beat out its competitors on this list.