Can You Watch the 2023 NFL Season on Sling TV?

Spouses, loved ones and significant others of NFL fans know they have just a few weeks left to enjoy the presence of their companions. Once the 2023 NFL season kicks off on Sept. 7, those fans will be significantly harder to find on weekends.

Sling TV is offering a great way for football fans to enjoy the 2023 season. It’s marketing what it calls a Season Pass, which gives users access to Sling Orange (for ESPN) and Blue (ABC, NBC and Fox in select markets, plus NFL Network), plus its Sports Extra add-on pack with SEC Network, Pac-12 Network and more for five months for a one-time price of $275.

Users will need to supplement that plan with a subscription to Paramount+ to get access to NFL games on CBS, but the combined price of the two runs $61 per month, which is cheaper than any other live TV service available.

Sound like too much work? No worries, there are four other live TV streaming services that carry all the channels you’ll need to watch the 2023 NFL season in one place. Peruse them at your leisure below!

Best Ways to Stream the 2023 NFL Season

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Carries broadcast channels in most markets, plus a wide selection of cable channels

NFL Network and NFL RedZone are available

Five-day free trial 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Top Alternative: Fubo Seven-day free trial

All necessary channels included

Big selection of other sports networks available 1-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv

How to Stream the 2023 NFL Season

Cord cutters will be able to watch NFL games airing on broadcast or cable in the 2023 season on one of four services besides Sling TV: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. Which one is the right fit for you? Keep reading to find out details about each service to see what extras will come with your subscription.

Top Pick for Streaming 2023 NFL Season: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is our top recommendation for users who want to watch the 2023 NFL season without cable or satellite. This service carries all broadcast channels as part of its base plan, though customers will want to ensure they can access their local stations amidst a carriage dispute with Nexstar.

DIRECTV STREAM offers new customers a five-day free trial, as well as $10 off their first three months of service for a limited time. Customers who upgrade to the Choice plan ($99.99 per month) get NFL Network as part of their base channel lineup, as well as college sports channels like Big Ten Network, SEC Network, and more.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Alternative for Sports Lovers: Fubo

Fubo’s prices start at $85.98, after a seven-day free trial. This service is fantastic for sports lovers, as users will get their local regional sports network (RSN) with their subscription, as well as top pro networks like NBA TV and NHL Network in addition to every channel needed to stream the 2023 NFL season. Users who upgrade to the Elite plan or higher can even watch games broadcast in 4K on Fox through the Fubo interface.

Best Service for Bundling Lovers: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is the only service on this list with a planned price increase. It’s rising in cost from $69.99 per month to $76.99 on Oct. 12, but users can still watch all the channels needed to stream the NFL this season with the service. The $76.99 price will still include access to the Disney Bundle free, so customers will get Disney+, on-demand Hulu, and ESPN+ included in their monthly bill at no extra charge.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last Option to Stream 2023 NFL Season: YouTube TV

YouTube TV will be home of NFL Sunday Ticket until 2030, but fans can use it to watch in-market NFL contests as well. The service starts at $72.99 per month, though fans will have to shell out another $9.99 per month to see NFL contests broadcast on Fox in 4K.

YouTube TV does carry every channel needed to watch the 2023 NFL regular season, but it doesn’t come with the same free trial for all users. There are no free subscription video services attached to a YouTube TV account either, so while it’s a perfectly usable option for streaming the NFL this year, it’s far from our first choice.