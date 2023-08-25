Can You Watch the 2023 NFL Season on YouTube TV?

The NFL season is on! The 2023 NFL regular season begins with what the league hopes will be offensive fireworks, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 on NBC and Peacock.

YouTube TV can certainly be used to stream the 2023 NFL season, as it carries ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network in most markets across the country. It starts at $72.99, and some customers get a free trial of up to 14 days. The service is also home to the league’s out-of-market games service NFL Sunday Ticket this season, and subscribers save $100 off the season price.

But we at The Streamable think you have better options out there for watching the 2023 NFL season without cable. Check them out below, and compare them to YouTube TV for yourself to see which service will be best for you!

Best Ways to Stream the 2023 NFL Season

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Carries broadcast channels in most markets, plus a wide selection of cable channels

NFL Network and NFL RedZone are available

Five-day free trial 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Top Alternative: Fubo Seven-day free trial

All necessary channels included

Big selection of other sports networks available 1-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv

How to Stream the 2023 NFL Season

Cord cutters were probably pretty anxious about leaving cable behind if they were big NFL fans. Fortunately, there are four live TV services that will allow you to watch NFL games in 2023 besides YouTube TV: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV. Each has its own distinct advantage, so keep reading to see which might be right for you!

Top Pick for Streaming 2023 NFL Season: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is our favorite choice for watching NFL games without cable in 2023. New customers get a five-day free trial standard, after which prices start at $74.99 per month. DIRECTV STREAM carries a wider variety of the top cable channels than any service and carries each network needed to watch the NFL regular season, though users will want to check and see if their local channels are affected by the current Nexstar outage.

If users upgrade to the Choice package ($99.99 per month), they’ll get NFL Network included in their base plan. Entertainment-level customers can also access NFL Network once they add the Sports add-on pack, which comes with a big selection of college and professional sports channels like SEC Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and more.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Alternative for Sports Lovers: Fubo

If you’re a sports fanatic looking to watch more than the NFL season this fall, Fubo will have you covered. Its plans start at $85.98 after a seven-day free trial, and all channels needed to watch the NFL season are included in most markets. Fubo subscriptions also include your area’s regional sports network, so you can watch your local NBA and NHL team get its regular season going, as well as the conclusion of the MLB season.

Best Service for Bundling Lovers: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV may be increasing in price to $76.99 per month on Oct. 12, but for Disney and football fans it’s a great way to watch the 2023 NFL season. A subscription to Hulu + Live TV factors the Disney Bundle into the price, which gives users a ton of value. Subscribing to Disney+, Hulu on-demand, and ESPN+ costs $13 per month or more, so getting them thrown in for free adds significantly to Hulu + Live TV’s worth.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Best Pick for Users on a Tight Budget: Sling TV with Paramount+

Sling TV is providing NFL fans with a great bargain this season. For a limited time, users can sign up to watch Sling’s Season Pass, which gives them access to Sling Orange and Blue (with ESPN and NFL Network, as well as ABC, NBC, and Fox in select markets) and the Sports Extra add-on pack for $275 for five months, which breaks down to $55 per month (a $350 value).

Sling does not carry CBS in any markets, but Paramount+ is here to save the day. Users can sign up for Paramount+ Essential for $5.99 per month, allowing them to stream in-market NFL games appearing on CBS. That brings the total cost of this soft bundle to $61 per month, which is less expensive than any other choice available.