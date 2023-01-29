Can You Watch the 2023 AFC Championship Game: Bengals vs. Chiefs on Hulu?

The final NFL game of the season before the Super Bowl will kick off on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET, as the third-seeded Cincinnati Bengals will head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL’s AFC Championship Game. This year’s title game will be a rematch of last year’s title game, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be looking for some revenge, and all eyes will be on this game. So, if you are a subscriber to Hulu + Live TV, you might need to figure out if the game will be available on your streaming service of choice.

Fortunately, since the game is being broadcast on CBS, it will be available to stream on Hulu + Live TV. However, if you aren’t a Hulu customer yet, there are actually a couple of other live TV streaming options that we would recommend over Hulu + Live TV.

How to Watch the 2023 AFC Championship Game

BUDGET PICK Paramount+ CBS 30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: PLAYOFFS TOP PICK DIRECTV STREAM CBS

+32 More Major Channels 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

The Best Bundle Option

One thing that knocks a subscription to Hulu + Live TV down our rankings is that it does not come with a free trial or discounted first month. However, it is priced right in the middle of its live TV streaming competitors at $69.99 per month; carries all NFL, NBA, and MLB playoff games; and comes with 33 of the top 35 cable channels.

But what makes Hulu + Live TV stand out is that when you sign up, it comes with free subscriptions to Disney+ and ESPN+ thanks to the Disney Bundle.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Cut Cable for Hulu + Live TV? Here’s How Can You Stream the 2023 AFC Championship Game Between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs

If the only game that you care about is the Bengals and Chiefs, then the best way to watch the game is with a 30-day free trial of Paramount+. This will allow you to catch all of the AFC Championship Game action without signing up for a cable, satellite, or live-streaming subscription.

And what makes the [Paramount $] option even more attractive is that not only does it come with a month-long free trial, but that applies whether you sign up for the ad-supported Essential or the ad-free Premium plan. Of course, since Paramount+ is just simulcasting CBS’s broadcast of the football game, that will still have commercials, but none of the on-demand content will.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: PLAYOFFS

So, Paramount+ has you covered for the AFC Title Game, but if you also want to watch the NFC Championship Game earlier on Sunday, you’re in luck. Since the game is airing on FOX, you can pick from a lot of live TV streaming service options, including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

If you are looking for the most cost-efficient way to stream all three games remaining on the NFL schedule, then we recommend a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $27.50 for your first month. If you sign up for Sling Blue, you will be covered for both the NFC Championship Game on Sunday and the Super Bowl next month. Since the conference championship games are at the end of January and the Super Bowl is on Feb. 12, you can watch the last three games of the NFL season for less than $28 thanks to a deal to give you 50% off your first month.

The only downside with Sling TV is that CBS is not included on the platform, but if you took our advice and signed up for Paramount+’s 30-day free trial you will be able to catch the rest of the season at a really reasonable price.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

However, if you want to stick to the free-trial route and are only interested in the conference title games this weekend, you should consider DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a five-day free trial. DIRECTV STREAM is our Top Pick because it comes with some benefits that Sling doesn’t provide. In addition to the free trial, it also has the most major cable channels and sports networks of any live-streamer, making it great for all kinds of content.

While the Super Bowl obviously wouldn’t be included in the free-trial window, it would allow you to stream both conference championship games for free and would give you a good insight into all of the different features that DIRECTV STREAM offers if you decide to keep your subscription beyond the trial period.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

Other Free Trial Services:

Another live streamer for football fans to consider is the sports-centric fuboTV. The service’s rates start at $74.99 per month, after a seven-day free trial, and Fubo carries every NFL playoff game. Additionally, since fuboTV caters to sports fans, it has a wide range of MLB, NBA, and NHL games via regional sports networks (RSNs). And if you upgrade to Fubo’s Elite Plan, you can also watch 4K content — including both of FOX’s remaining NFL playoff games — right on Fubo’s platform.

What about YouTube TV?

If you are a football fan, you probably heard that NFL Sunday Ticket will be heading to YouTube TV in the fall. So, if you are looking to get a jump on that, the service runs $64.99 per month. However, despite being the cheapest major live streamer, it is actually last on our list of recommendations for football fans. While it does have both CBS and FOX, so conference championship weekend is covered, it doesn’t come with any free trials, discounted intro periods, or added subscription benefits. And, in order to be able to watch FOX’s 4K NFL coverage on the platform, YouTube TV charges another $19.99 per month.

Can You Stream NFL Playoff Games in 4K?

For the biggest games of the year, you want the best picture possible. 4K streaming utilizes 3840×2160 screen resolution, providing an ultra-high-definition picture, perfect for watching sports. This postseason, FOX has been the only network to broadcast games in 4K, but since two of the final three games are on FOX, you will be able to watch the NFC Championship Game this weekend and for February’s Super Bowl in 4K.

Streaming Comparison for 2023 the NFL Conference Championships and Super Bowl LVII