Can You Watch the 2023 AFC Championship on Peacock?

By the end of Sunday, Jan. 29, NFL fans will know who will be facing off in Super Bowl LVII. The final piece of the championship puzzle will be determined starting at 6:30 p.m. ET as the third-seeded Cincinnati Bengals visit Arrowhead Stadium to take on the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. A rematch of last year’s conference title game, all eyes will be on the game, so you might be wondering if the game will be available to stream on Peacock.

Unfortunately, since the contest is being broadcast on CBS instead of NBC, the AFC Championship Game will not be available on Peacock, but don’t worry, there are plenty of other options to catch the Chiefs and Bengals, and we are here to break down the options for you.

How to Watch the 2023 AFC Championship Game

BUDGET PICK Paramount+ CBS 30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: PLAYOFFS TOP PICK DIRECTV STREAM CBS

FOX

+32 More Major Channels 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

Cut Cable for Peacock? Here’s How Can You Stream the 2023 AFC Championship Game Between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs

While Peacock did provide simulcasts to all of this season’s NFL games that aired on NBC, since CBS has the rights to Sunday’s Bengals-Chiefs game, you will have to look elsewhere for coverage.

Fortunately, CBS has a similar streaming setup to NBC and Peacock, so you will be able to watch the AFC Championship game without having to sign up for a cable or satellite subscription. All NFL on CBS games are available with a 30-day free trial of Paramount+ whether you opt for the ad-supported Essential tier or the ad-free Premium plan. If you do go with the Premium, remember, that all CBS simulcasts — including the Bengals and Chiefs game — will still have the commercials from the linear broadcast.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: PLAYOFFS

So, now that we’ve got the AFC Title Game taken care of, now let’s figure out what to do for the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl. Since both of those two games will air on FOX, there are tons of live TV streaming options to choose from, including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

Cord-cutters, by nature, are cost conscious, so we are going to start with the cheapest way to watch the rest of the NFL playoffs. We would recommend Sling TV, which you can get for just $27.50 for your first month. A subscription to the Sling Blue package will cover the NFC Title Game and the Super Bowl on FOX. Since the conference championship games are at the end of January and the Super Bowl is on Feb. 12, you can watch the last three games of the NFL season for less than $28 thanks to a deal to give you 50% off your first month of a Sling subscription.

The only negative with Sling is that the service doesn’t carry CBS, which would mean that you couldn’t watch the AFC Championship on the streamer. However, when you stack Sling on top of Paramount+, which offers that seven-day free trial mentioned above, you can get the rest of the NFL playoffs and much more for a pretty fair price.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

However, if you would prefer a free option to just stream the conference title games this Sunday, then our Top Pick is DIRECTV STREAM. With a five-day free trial and the most major sports and entertainment channels of any live streaming service, DIRECTV STREAM is a great option. Even though Super Bowl LVII won’t happen until after the free-trial is over, a subscription to the service this option would allow you to stream both conference championship contests for free and has what you need for the final game (and a lot more) if you choose to continue on with a subscription.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

Other Free Trial Services:

Another live-streaming service option for any sports fan to consider is fuboTV. The sports-focused service starts at $74.99 per month, after a seven-day free trial, and carries every NFL playoff game, and also offers regional sports networks (RSNs) that cover NBA, NHL, and MLB games from your local teams. Subscribers can also upgrade to the Elite Plan in order to watch the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl in 4K from right inside the platform.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

If a free trial isn’t a deal breaker, then one of our top suggestions for viewers who love both sports and entertainment is Hulu + Live TV. Starting st $69.99 a month, the service carries every NFL playoff game, in addition to 33 of the top 35 cable channels. But what makes this offer even more attractive is that with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you also get Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

What about YouTube TV?

For football fans already looking forward to when NFL Sunday Ticket returns in the fall, YouTube TV is another live TV streaming option. However, while it is cheaper than its major competitors at $64.99 per month and carries both CBS and FOX, it has no free trial, discounted introductory month, or bonus subscriptions; therefore, it is on the bottom of our list of recommendations. Not to mention that if you want to watch the NFC Title Game and the Super Bowl (and any other available content) in 4K, you will have to splurge an extra $19.99 per month.

Can You Stream NFL Playoff Games in 4K?

Sports fans love to have the highest definition picture for the biggest games of the year, and when it comes to the picture on your big screen that is the 3840×2160 4K resolution. The ultra-high-definition picture is the absolute best way to watch live sports. While only a small handful of NFL games have been broadcast in 4K this season, two of the remaining three games will be.

Since FOX has been the only network airing games in 4K, you will be able to watch this Sunday’s NFC Championship Game and February’s Super Bowl in 4K via FOX.

What Other Features Will You Have Access to With a Peacock Subscription?

NBCUniversal multi-tiered streaming service Peacock offers a wide range of programming options. In addition to being the next-day home of shows from NBC, USA Network, Bravo, and the rest of NBCU’s channels, it also includes a host of original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

Peacock is the on-demand home of “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as Hallmark original movies and series and original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air” You can also watch live sports including Premier League, and exclusive MLB games, in addition to the NFL. Peacock is also the exclusive domestic home to WWE signature events like the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Survivor Series, and more.

Peacock offers two different subscription pricing plans; the ad-supported Premium tier runs just $4.99 monthly, while the ad-free Premium Plus tier is $9.99 per month. Premium Plus subscribers also get live access to their local NBC station 24 hours per day, in addition to NBC Sports RSNs in select markets.

Streaming Comparison for 2023 the NFL Conference Championships and Super Bowl LVII