Can You Watch 2023 AFC Championship Game: Bengals vs. Chiefs on Prime Video?

The final piece of the Super Bowl puzzle will be determined on Sunday, Jan 29 when the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs 6:30 p.m. ET. This year’s AFC Championship Game is a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship, in which Joe Burrow and the Bengals advanced to the Super Bowl. So, NFL fans will undoubtedly have their eyes on the game, and since Prime Video became the exclusive broadcaster of “Thursday Night Football,” you might be wondering if you can check the Bengals vs. Chiefs on Amazon’s flagship streamer.

Unfortunately, Prime Video’s broadcasting deal with the NFL only includes regular season games (for now), so it will not be streaming the 2023 AFC Championship Game. But don’t despair, if you need to find a cable-free way to stream the game, but we are here to run you through the best options no matter what you are looking for.

How to Watch the 2023 AFC Championship Game

Cut Cable for Prime Video? Here’s How Can You Stream the 2023 AFC Championship Game Between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs

Even though there were some obvious ups and downs for Prime Video’s first season as the exclusive home for “TNF,” it does appear that Amazon is committed to being a partner with the NFL for a long time, but that doesn’t change the fact that Prime Video’s slate of games is done for the year. However, there are lots of options to watch the Bengals and Chiefs.

Since CBS is broadcasting the AFC Championship Game, the cheapest and easiest way to watch the matchup is with a 30-day free trial of Paramount+. The game is available to subscribers, whether they sign up for Paramount+’s ad-supported Essential plan or the Premium option. Whichever you decide to go with, keep in mind that since the Paramount+ feed of the game is just a simulcast of what’s airing on CBS, there will still be commercials.

So, that takes care of the AFC game, but what if you also need to find a stream for the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday? Well, look no further, because since the game is being broadcast by FOX, you have a ton of live TV streaming service options, including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

When it comes to adding a new streaming service, cost is always a consideration, so our recommendation for the cheapest way to watch the rest of the NFL playoffs is with a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $27.50 for your first month. A subscription to Sling Blue will cover the NFC Title Game on FOX this weekend and the network’s broadcast of the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. Since the games are just two weeks apart, they both fall within Sling’s 50% off your first month promotion.

The one negative to a subscription to Sling TV is that it doesn’t include CBS, which would obviously mean that you couldn’t watch the AFC Championship on the service. However, paired with Paramount+, you would be able to watch all three remaining games in the NFL season for $27.50, thanks to the aforementioned Paramount+ seven-day free trial.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

Now, if you had a full free trial in mind for this weekend, there are still a number of options, starting with our Top Pick DIRECTV STREAM. In addition to the service’s five-day free trial, DIRECTV STREAM also has the most major sports networks and cable channels of any live TV streaming service. Even though Super Bowl LVII will fall outside of the free-trial period, DIRECTV will allow you to stream both the AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games for free and will have you set up for the Super Bowl (and much more) if you decide to keep your subscription after the trial expires.

Other Free Trial Services:

Another live TV streaming service worth considering is the sports-focused fuboTV. The streamer’s rates begin at $74.99 monthly, after a seven-day free trial, and Fubo carries every NFL playoff game. In addition, the service also offers users in nearly every market across the country regional sports networks (RSNs) that broadcast local teams’ NBA, NHL, and MLB games. And if you opt for Fubo’s Elite Plan, you can also watch NFL on FOX playoff games in 4K directly from the fuboTV app.

A Bundle Pick for More Content:

When it comes to services that do not offer free trials, Hulu + Live TV is our top recommendation. The service’s base rate is $69.99 per month, which is in the middle of the live streamer range, but it has a lot of great features. In addition to making every game in the NFL playoffs available and having 33 of the top 35 cable channels, if you subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, you will also get free subscriptions to Disney+ and ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle.

What about YouTube TV?

Any good NFL fan knows that YouTube TV will become the home of NFL Sunday Ticket next season, so if you were already planning on signing up for that, the streamer will definitely get you access to the three remaining NFL games this season for just $64.99 per month. While Youtube TV is cheaper than the other top live-streaming services and it carries both CBS and FOX, it comes in last on our list because it doesn’t have a free trial, first-month discounted rate, or free added subscriptions. Plus, if you are looking to stream 4K content — including FOX’s remaining playoff games — you will need to pay an extra $19.99 per month.

Can You Stream NFL Playoff Games in 4K?

Ultra-high-definition 4K streaming utilizes 3840×2160 screen resolution to create the most life-like images available on TV, which makes it perfect for the NFL playoffs. While only a small percentage of the games this postseason were in 4K, they were all on FOX, Therefore, since two of the three remaining games this season will be available in 4K — Sunday’s NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

What Other Features Will You Have Access to With a Prime Video Subscription?

In addition to “Thursday Night Football,” Prime Video offers a free, 12-hour block of sports talk daily. Prime Video also includes on-demand access to over 10,000 movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals including hits “Jack Ryan,” “The Terminal List,” “The Boys,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz with Prime Video Channels.

Users can sign up for ad-free streaming on Prime Video for $8.99 per month.

