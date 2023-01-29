Can You Watch Bengals vs. Chiefs 2023 AFC Championship Game on Sling TV?

The third-seeded Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL’s AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET. A rematch of last year’s AFC title matchup, all eyes will be on KC to see if Joe Burrow and the Bengals can go through Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to get to back-to-back Super Bowls.

If you are a subscriber to live TV streaming service Sling TV, you might be trying to figure out if you can watch the game with your current subscription. Unfortunately, since the game is airing on CBS, and Sling doesn’t offer the channel, you will need to look elsewhere to stream the game. But, have no fear, we are going to run through the best options for you to watch the AFC Title Game.

How to Watch the 2023 AFC Championship Game

Cut Cable for Sling TV? Here’s How Can You Stream the 2023 AFC Championship Game Between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs

Even though Sling doesn’t carry CBS, there is a very inexpensive way to watch the Bengals and the Chiefs on Sunday, in fact, it’s free.

Since the AFC Championship Game is on CBS, you can watch the game without having to subscribe to a cable or satellite provider. Instead, you can watch the game with a 30-day free trial to Paramount+. The offer is good whether you opt for the ad-supported Essential or ad-free Premium plan. Just keep in mind that since the football game is a simulcast of the CBS broadcast, it will still have commercials.

Once you have the AFC Championship taken care of, if you are already subscribed to Sling, then you’re all set for the rest of the football season. But, if you aren’t signed up for Sling yet, and you aren’t sure which life TV streamer is best to catch the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl with, you’re in luck. Since those two games will both be on FOX, you can pick from a lot of live TV streaming options, including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

If pro football is important to you, but so is saving money, Sling TV is actually our top recommendation. You can get your first month on the streamer for just $27.50. A subscription to Sling Blue will cover the NFC Title Game and Super Bowl LVII on FOX. Since the conference championship games are at the end of January and the Super Bowl is on Feb. 12, you can watch the three most important games of the NFL season for less than $28 thanks to Sling’s deal giving you 50% off your first month.

As mentioned above, the only downside with Sling TV is that it doesn’t offer CBS, but if you followed our advice and signed up for Paramount+’s seven-day free trial, you will be able to stream all three games at a pretty reasonable price.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

While Sling is pretty cheap, if you already have plans to go to a Super Bowl party, and just need to stream the conference title games on Sunday, you might want to consider DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a five-day free trial. DIRECTV STREAM is our Top Pick because it comes with some additional benefits that Sling doesn’t, including the most major sports and entertainment cable channels of any live streamer. Obviously, the Super Bowl won’t happen until the free trial is over, but with this option, you could stream both conference championship games on Sunday for free, and then if you decided to stay home for Super Bowl LVII, you would know what the service was like if you kept your subscription.

Other Free Trial Services:

Another live streamer that is always good for any football fan to consider is the sports-focused fuboTV. The service’s rates start at $74.99 per month, but include a seven-day free trial. Fubo carries every NFL playoff game, and has an incredible selection of regional sports networks (RSNs) that broadcast local NBA, NHL, and MLB games in your specific market. And if you upgrade to the streamer’s Elite Plan, you will be able to watch the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl in 4K on FOX directly from the service’s interface.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

If you are looking for a well-rounded streaming option and a free trial isn’t a deal breaker, we would recommend a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which is $69.99 per month. Not only is every game in the NFL playoffs available on service, but Hulu + Live TV also has 33 of the top 35 cable channels. But, the biggest bonus is that your subscription comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no additional charge.

What about YouTube TV?

If you are planning to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket for next season, its new home, YouTube TV, could be a good option for you now. It is the cheapest major live TV streamer starting at just $64.99 per month, but it is actually our lowest-rated recommendation on this list. While YouTube TV does carry both CBS and FOX, so you’d be covered for Sunday’s games, it does not offer a free trial, a discounted first month, or any free additional subscriptions. Also, it requires an extra $19.99 per month in order to stream content in 4k from the platform.

Can You Stream NFL Playoff Games in 4K?

If you enjoy streaming your sports in the highest possible quality, then 4K is your best bet. The format utilizes 3840×2160 screen resolution, providing fans with a picture in ultra-high-definition, ideal for live sports. The two remaining games on FOX — the NFC Championship Game this weekend and February’s Super Bowl — will both be available in 4K, but the AFC Championship game will not be.

