Can You Watch the 2023 NFC Championship Game: Bengals vs. Chiefs on YouTube TV?

It all comes down to this for the No. 3 seed Cincinnati Bengals and the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs. On Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET, the two teams will meet for the second year in a row in the NFL’s AFC Championship Game. Last year, Joe Burrow and the Bengals beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to advance to the Super Bowl, but KC will be out for revenge, and everyone will be focused on CBS to see who punches their ticket to Super Bowl LVII.

If you are a subscriber to YouTube TV, you might be scrambling to figure out whether you will be able to watch the game or not. Fortunately, YouTube TV carries CBS, so you will be able to watch the Chiefs and Bengals. But, if you aren’t a YouTube TV customer, and are still trying to figure out the best way to watch the game, we can run you through all of our recommendations for the best streaming service, based on your specific needs.

How to Watch the 2023 AFC Championship Game

There are some pros in YouTube TV’s favor, most importantly the fact that it is the cheapest amongst the major live TV streaming services at $64.99 per month and it carries the channels for all of the NFL playoff games. Also, starting next season, the service will become the NFL’s new home for the wildly popular out-of-market game package NFL Sunday Ticket. So, it does make sense for football fans to gravitate to YouTube TV.

However, unlike most of its competitors, the streamer doesn’t offer a free trial, discounted introductory period, or additional bundled benefits. Also, if you want to watch content in 4K, including two of the final three NFL games of the season, you will have to spring for an add-on that costs $19.99.

So, we actually have some other recommendations for how to watch the AFC Championship Game and the rest of the NFL playoffs.

Cut Cable for YouTube TV? Here’s How Can You Stream the 2023 AFC Championship Game Between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs

As we said already, the AFC Title Game is airing on CBS, so that means that you actually don’t need a cable, satellite, or even live TV streaming subscription to watch it. All NFL on CBS games are available with a 30-day free trial of Paramount+. And what makes that even better is that the deal applies whether you sign up for the ad-supported Essential plan or the ad-free Premium plan. However, keep in mind that since Paramount+ is just simulcasting CBS’s broadcast of the game, there will still be commercials; but there won’t be any on the on-demand content.

So, if all you care about is the Bengals and Chiefs, you are all set. But, if you also need to find a way to stream the NFC Championship Game on Sunday and the Super Bowl next month, you’re in luck. Since those two games are both airing on FOX, a number of live TV streaming services would be great options, including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and Hulu Live TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

If you are a cord-cutter, then the price of subscription services is likely a concern. So, if you need to be able to stream the final three games of the football season, the least expensive option is with a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $27.50 for your first month. If you pick the Sling Blue package, it will cover the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl on FOX. Since the conference championship games are at the end of January, and Super Bowl LVII is on Feb. 12, you can watch the last three games of the NFL season for less than $28 thanks to Sling’s 50% off your first month promotion.

Of course, there is one drawback to Sling TV, and that is that the streamer doesn’t carry CBS, which is broadcasting the AFC Championship. But, as you know from above, with Paramount+’s 30-day free trial you can get that game for free. So, if you stack the two services, you will be able to watch both conference championship games and the Super Bowl for a pretty affordable price.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

But, if that $28 is still more than you want to shell out, there are a couple of options that have free trials. Our Top Pick is DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a five-day free trial. In addition, the service carries the most major cable channels and sports networks of any live TV streamer. And although the Super Bowl won’t be played until a week and a half after your free trial has expired, this option would allow you to stream both conference title contests for free, and give you a good idea of what to expect if you wanted to keep the subscription for the Super Bowl.

Other Free Trial Services:

Another live streamer that is always a good option for football fans is the sports-centric streamer fuboTV. The service starts at $74.99 per month, after a seven-day free trial, so it is one of the more expensive services, but it carries every NFL playoff game and offers a huge variety of regional sports networks (RSNs) that broadcast local NBA, NHL, and MLB games. And, if you go with to the Fubo Elite Plan, you will be able to watch the NFL on FOX playoff games in 4K directly from the service’s platform.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

If getting a free trial isn’t incredibly important to you, one of our favorite live TV services for NFL and entertainment lovers is a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which is $69.99 a month. That monthly price puts it in the middle of its streaming competitors, but what makes this option so attractive is that you can stream every NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL playoff game, and it comes with access to 33 of the top 35 cable channels.

But the real kicker is that the Hulu + Live TV subscription comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no additional charge.

Can You Stream NFL Playoff Games in 4K?

The increasingly popular 4K picture format utilizes 3840×2160 screen resolution, giving viewers programming in ultra-high-definition, which makes it ideal for watching sports. FOX has been the network broadcasting all of its playoff games this season in 4K, but since the channel will be the home of the NFC Championship Game this weekend and for February’s Super Bowl, that will come in handy.

