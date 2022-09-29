 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Miami Dolphins Cincinnati Bengals

Can You Watch the Bengals vs. Dolphins Thursday Night Football Game on Cable or Satellite?

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Bengals face the Miami Dolphins. While the game is on Prime Video, can you watch the Bengals/Dolphins with your Comcast Cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins

If you subscribe to Spectrum, Optimum, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most NFL games – but this one won’t be available to most customers with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 15 Thursday Night Football games airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.

The once exception will be if you live locally in the Cincinnati or Miami markets. For customers in Cincy, you can watch it on WCPO (your local ABC affiliate) and in Miami, it is on WSFL (your local CW affiliate).

You can watch WCPO with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, along with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. WSFL is available with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, as well as YouTube TV.

Some cable boxes and satellite receivers, however, like the Comcast X1 device, will offer the ability to log-in to Amazon Prime Video, so you can stream the game.

At 8:15 p.m. ET, Al Michaels will call play-by-play with analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung reporting from sideline. The pre-game show starts at 7pm, with hosts Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick –– with contributions from Taylor Rooks, Andrew Whitworth, and Michael Smith.

Thursday Night Football concludes its two-week stop in Ohio, as the undefeated Miami Dolphins, fresh off a huge victory, travel to the Jungle to play the Cincinnati Bengals in a key, early-season AFC showdown to begin Week 4 of the NFL season.

TNF Tonight, Thursday Night Football’s pregame show beginning at 7 PM, ET – gets viewers ready for the Dolphins and Bengals, breaking down every angle of this crucial match-up between two teams with playoff aspirations. The crew will provide the latest analysis, updates, and news from the league as well and gets fans ready for kickoff at 8:15 PM, ET.

Andrew Whitworth returns to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati for the first time since he departed the Bengals in 2016. Ryan Fitzpatrick interviews former teammate and current Dolphins QB Tua Tagovaiola. Taylor Rooks sits down with Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase. An in-depth look at Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel and his journey to now rising star in the NFL. Richard Sherman talks with Dolphins CB Xavien Howard before the game .

Dolphins/Bengals Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.