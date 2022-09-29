Can You Watch the Bengals vs. Dolphins Thursday Night Football Game on Cable or Satellite?

On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Bengals face the Miami Dolphins. While the game is on Prime Video, can you watch the Bengals/Dolphins with your Comcast Cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins

If you subscribe to Spectrum, Optimum, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most NFL games – but this one won’t be available to most customers with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 15 Thursday Night Football games airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.

The once exception will be if you live locally in the Cincinnati or Miami markets. For customers in Cincy, you can watch it on WCPO (your local ABC affiliate) and in Miami, it is on WSFL (your local CW affiliate).

You can watch WCPO with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, along with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. WSFL is available with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, as well as YouTube TV.

Some cable boxes and satellite receivers, however, like the Comcast X1 device, will offer the ability to log-in to Amazon Prime Video, so you can stream the game.

At 8:15 p.m. ET, Al Michaels will call play-by-play with analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung reporting from sideline. The pre-game show starts at 7pm, with hosts Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick –– with contributions from Taylor Rooks, Andrew Whitworth, and Michael Smith.

Thursday Night Football concludes its two-week stop in Ohio, as the undefeated Miami Dolphins, fresh off a huge victory, travel to the Jungle to play the Cincinnati Bengals in a key, early-season AFC showdown to begin Week 4 of the NFL season.

TNF Tonight, Thursday Night Football’s pregame show beginning at 7 PM, ET – gets viewers ready for the Dolphins and Bengals, breaking down every angle of this crucial match-up between two teams with playoff aspirations. The crew will provide the latest analysis, updates, and news from the league as well and gets fans ready for kickoff at 8:15 PM, ET.

Andrew Whitworth returns to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati for the first time since he departed the Bengals in 2016. Ryan Fitzpatrick interviews former teammate and current Dolphins QB Tua Tagovaiola. Taylor Rooks sits down with Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase. An in-depth look at Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel and his journey to now rising star in the NFL. Richard Sherman talks with Dolphins CB Xavien Howard before the game .