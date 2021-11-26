Can You Watch the Blues vs. Blackhawks Game on Comcast Cable, Dish, or DIRECTV?

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the St. Louis Blues. Why can’t you watch the game with your Comcast or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues

30-Day Free Trial $6.99+ / month hulu.com Through Cyber Monday, Get Hulu For Just $0.99/mo. For Next 12 Months.

If you subscribe to Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most Chicago Blackhawks games on NBC Sports Chicago and St. Louis Blues games on Bally Sports Midwest – but this one won’t be available with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+.

While this game was originally supposed to air on ABC, it was moved to ESPN+ and Hulu a few weeks ago. Fortunately, it will be available in Chicago and St. Louis without local blackouts.

If you want 75+ nationally televised NHL games this season, that aren’t available on cable or satellite, you should take advantage of Hulu's Black Friday Deal.

How to Get Hulu Black Friday 2021 Deal

Click here to activate Hulu Black Friday Deal

Click Get This Deal on Hulu

Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $0.99 per month for the next year

Get The Deal $0.99 / mo. | normally $6.99 hulu.com Black Friday Deal Save $72 on the Hulu Limited Commercials Plan

The St. Louis Blues will have four games only on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Chicago Blackhawks will have seven telecasts on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.