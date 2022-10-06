Can You Watch the Broncos vs. Colts Thursday Night Football Game on Cable or Satellite?

Tonight, October 6, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the Denver Broncos face the Indianapolis Colts. While the game is on Prime Video, can you watch the Bengals/Dolphins with your Comcast Cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts

If you subscribe to Spectrum, Optimum, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most NFL games – but this one won’t be available to most customers with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 15 Thursday Night Football games airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.

The once exception will be if you live locally in the Indy or Denver markets. For customers in Indianapolis, you can watch it on WRTV (your local ABC affiliate) and in Denver, it is on KMGH (your local ABC affiliate).

You can watch WRTV and KMGH with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, along with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Some cable boxes and satellite receivers, however, like the Comcast X1 device, will offer the ability to log-in to Amazon Prime Video, so you can stream the game.

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video heads to the Rockies, as Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts travel to Mile High to face Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos to start Week 5 of the NFL season.

At 8:15 p.m. ET, Al Michaels will call play-by-play with analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung reporting from sideline. The pre-game show starts at 7pm, with hosts Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick –– with contributions from Taylor Rooks, Andrew Whitworth, and Michael Smith.

Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer make their 2022 Thursday Night Football debut in an all-new capacity with “TNF with Storm & Kremer.” They will be joined live by guests throughout the stream who will share their stories and provide insights while watching the game along with the duo.

2x Super Bowl Champion, Super Bowl 50 MVP and Bills outside linebacker Von Miller

Super Bowl Champ, 7-Time Pro Bowler, Colts legend Dwight Freeney

Former Pro Bowl WR and Super Bowl Champion for the Denver Broncos and Current NFL Network Analyst Emmanuel Sanders

Entrepreneur and Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonn

Super Bowl Champ, 5x All-Pro TNF Analyst Richard Sherman

TNF Tonight, Thursday Night Football’s pregame show (7 PM ET) gets viewers ready for this week’s Colts-Broncos showdown, breaking down two teams with new, high-profile quarterbacks as they both look to get their seasons back on track. The crew will provide the latest analysis, updates, and news from the league leading into kickoff at 8:15 PM, ET.

Taylor Rooks sits down with Broncos wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Former Falcons teammates Matt Ryan and Tony Gonzalez chat pregame on the field. Richard Sherman breaks down the cornerback position with Broncos star CB Patrick Surtain II. The Thursday Night Football crew analyzes the two offenses and their early-season struggles.