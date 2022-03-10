Can You Watch the Bruins vs. Golden Knights Game on Comcast, DIRECTV, or Spectrum?

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Vegas Golden Knights. Why can’t you watch the game with your Comcast or Spectrum cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

While Comcast, Spectrum and DIRECTV normally let you watch the most [Vegas Goldenn Knights] and Buffalo Sabres games this season on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and MSG, they won’t carry tonight’s game. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+. It will be available in Buffalo and Vegas without local blackouts.

In Jack Eichel’s first game back in Buffalo (18-31-8) against his former team, following an unceremonious split, the Vegas Golden Knights (32-21-4) will try to get the win for their new teammate, and stay in the mix for a playoff spot in a hotly contested Western Conference race.

