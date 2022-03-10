Can You Watch the Bruins vs. Golden Knights Game on Comcast, DIRECTV, or Spectrum?
On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Vegas Golden Knights. Why can’t you watch the game with your Comcast or Spectrum cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?
Buffalo Sabres vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- When: Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST
- TV: Hulu and ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu
While Comcast, Spectrum and DIRECTV normally let you watch the most [Vegas Goldenn Knights] and Buffalo Sabres games this season on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and MSG, they won’t carry tonight’s game. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+. It will be available in Buffalo and Vegas without local blackouts.
In Jack Eichel’s first game back in Buffalo (18-31-8) against his former team, following an unceremonious split, the Vegas Golden Knights (32-21-4) will try to get the win for their new teammate, and stay in the mix for a playoff spot in a hotly contested Western Conference race.
If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.
