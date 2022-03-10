 Skip to Content
Can You Watch the Bruins vs. Golden Knights Game on Comcast, DIRECTV, or Spectrum?

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Vegas Golden Knights. Why can’t you watch the game with your Comcast or Spectrum cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

Buffalo Sabres vs. Vegas Golden Knights

While Comcast, Spectrum and DIRECTV normally let you watch the most [Vegas Goldenn Knights] and Buffalo Sabres games this season on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and MSG, they won’t carry tonight’s game. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+. It will be available in Buffalo and Vegas without local blackouts.

In Jack Eichel’s first game back in Buffalo (18-31-8) against his former team, following an unceremonious split, the Vegas Golden Knights (32-21-4) will try to get the win for their new teammate, and stay in the mix for a playoff spot in a hotly contested Western Conference race.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

