Can You Watch the Capitals vs. Flyers Game on Comcast Cable or DIRECTV Satellite?

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Washington Capitals. Why can’t you watch the Flyers/Capitals with your Comcast Cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

If you subscribe to Comcast and DIRECTV and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most Philadelphia Flyers games on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Washington Capitals games on NBC Sports Washington – but this one won’t be available with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+.

It will be available on ESPN+ and Hulu in D.C. and Philadelphia without local blackouts.

Tuesday night begins with a 7 p.m. ET matchup between the Metropolitan-leading Washington Capitals (18-6-7) and the Philadelphia Flyers (12-12-5) from the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Penn. Bob Wischusen will handle play-by-play commentary with Kevin Weekes and Emily Kaplan providing analysis.

If you want 75+ nationally televised NHL games this season, that aren’t available on cable or satellite, including this one, you should take advantage of Hulu's 30-Day Free Trial.

The Philadelphia Flyers will have six games only available on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Capitals will have five telecasts on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.