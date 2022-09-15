 Skip to Content
Can You Watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs Game on Cable or Satellite?

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the Kansas City Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Why can’t you watch the Chargers/Chiefs with your Comcast Cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

If you subscribe to Spectrum, Optimum, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most NFL games – but this one won’t be available to most customers with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 15 Thursday Night Football games airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.

The once exception will be if you live locally in the Kansas City or Los Angeles markets. For customers in Kansas City, you can watch it on KSHB (your local NBC affiliate) and in Los Angeles, it is on KTTV (your local FOX affiliate).

Some cable boxes and satellite receivers, however, like the Comcast X1 device, will offer the ability to log-in to Amazon Prime Video, so you can stream the game.

At 8:15 p.m. ET, Al Michaels will call play-by-play with analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung reporting from sideline. The pre-game show starts at 7pm, with hosts Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick –– with contributions from Taylor Rooks, Andrew Whitworth, and Michael Smith.

The first Amazon-exclusive game is an AFC West divisional battle, both featuring star quarterbacks — Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert. Both teams enter the game with 1-0 records, after the Chiefs defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, and the Chargers beat the Las Vegas Raiders.

During the season, select games will have alternate telecasts with Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer, as well as TNF with Dude Perfect.

Chiefs/Chargers Preview

