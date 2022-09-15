Can You Watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs Game on Cable or Satellite?
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the Kansas City Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Why can’t you watch the Chargers/Chiefs with your Comcast Cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- When: Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video
If you subscribe to Spectrum, Optimum, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most NFL games – but this one won’t be available to most customers with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 15 Thursday Night Football games airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.
The once exception will be if you live locally in the Kansas City or Los Angeles markets. For customers in Kansas City, you can watch it on KSHB (your local NBC affiliate) and in Los Angeles, it is on KTTV (your local FOX affiliate).
Some cable boxes and satellite receivers, however, like the Comcast X1 device, will offer the ability to log-in to Amazon Prime Video, so you can stream the game.
At 8:15 p.m. ET, Al Michaels will call play-by-play with analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung reporting from sideline. The pre-game show starts at 7pm, with hosts Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick –– with contributions from Taylor Rooks, Andrew Whitworth, and Michael Smith.
The first Amazon-exclusive game is an AFC West divisional battle, both featuring star quarterbacks — Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert. Both teams enter the game with 1-0 records, after the Chiefs defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, and the Chargers beat the Las Vegas Raiders.
During the season, select games will have alternate telecasts with Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer, as well as TNF with Dude Perfect.
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.
Starting in the 2022 season, Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.