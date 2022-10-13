 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Denver Broncos Indianapolis Colts

Can You Watch the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders Thursday Night Football Game on Cable or Satellite?

Jason Gurwin

Tonight, October 13, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the Denver Broncos face the Indianapolis Colts. While the game is on Prime Video, can you watch the Bengals/Dolphins with your Comcast Cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders

If you subscribe to Spectrum, Optimum, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most NFL games – but this one won’t be available to most customers with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 15 Thursday Night Football games airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.

The once exception will be if you live locally in the Chicago or Denver markets. For customers in Chicago, you can watch it on WFLD (your local FOX affiliate) and in Washington D.C., it is on WTTG (your local FOX affiliate).

Some cable boxes and satellite receivers, however, like the Comcast X1 device, will offer the ability to log-in to Amazon Prime Video, so you can stream the game.

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video travels to the Windy City, as the Chicago Bears host the Washington Commanders to kickoff Week 6 of the NFL season

At 8:15 p.m. ET, Al Michaels will call play-by-play with analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung reporting from sideline. The pre-game show starts at 7pm, with hosts Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick –– with contributions from Taylor Rooks, Andrew Whitworth, and Michael Smith.

TNF Tonight, Thursday Night Football’s pregame show beginning at 7 PM, ET – gets viewers ready for the Bears and Commanders, as both teams, fresh off tough losses, look to rebound for a much-needed victory. The crew will provide the latest analysis, updates, and news from the league, and get fans ready for kickoff at 8:15 PM, ET. Here are some top-level highlights for Thursday’s show:

  • Michael Smith pens an essay on Carson Wentz and the roller-coaster nature of his career
  • The Thursday Night Football crew discuss Justin Fields and how Chicago’s QB can turn his season around
  • The crew also breaks down arguably the best division in the NFL – the NFC East – and how Washington fits in

Dolphins/Bengals Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.