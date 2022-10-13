Can You Watch the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders Thursday Night Football Game on Cable or Satellite?
Tonight, October 13, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the Denver Broncos face the Indianapolis Colts. While the game is on Prime Video, can you watch the Bengals/Dolphins with your Comcast Cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?
Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders
- When: Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
If you subscribe to Spectrum, Optimum, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most NFL games – but this one won’t be available to most customers with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 15 Thursday Night Football games airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.
The once exception will be if you live locally in the Chicago or Denver markets. For customers in Chicago, you can watch it on WFLD (your local FOX affiliate) and in Washington D.C., it is on WTTG (your local FOX affiliate).
Some cable boxes and satellite receivers, however, like the Comcast X1 device, will offer the ability to log-in to Amazon Prime Video, so you can stream the game.
Thursday Night Football on Prime Video travels to the Windy City, as the Chicago Bears host the Washington Commanders to kickoff Week 6 of the NFL season
At 8:15 p.m. ET, Al Michaels will call play-by-play with analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung reporting from sideline. The pre-game show starts at 7pm, with hosts Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick –– with contributions from Taylor Rooks, Andrew Whitworth, and Michael Smith.
TNF Tonight, Thursday Night Football’s pregame show beginning at 7 PM, ET – gets viewers ready for the Bears and Commanders, as both teams, fresh off tough losses, look to rebound for a much-needed victory. The crew will provide the latest analysis, updates, and news from the league, and get fans ready for kickoff at 8:15 PM, ET. Here are some top-level highlights for Thursday’s show:
- Michael Smith pens an essay on Carson Wentz and the roller-coaster nature of his career
- The Thursday Night Football crew discuss Justin Fields and how Chicago’s QB can turn his season around
- The crew also breaks down arguably the best division in the NFL – the NFC East – and how Washington fits in
