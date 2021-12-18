 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ABC

Can You Watch the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State on YouTube TV?

Jeff Kotuby

The Cricket Celebration Bowl pits the top two teams from the SWAC and MEAC against one another to crown a national champion amongst the HBCUs. This year, the MEAC is represented by the South Carolina State Bulldogs, while the SWAC is represented by Jackson St., the 15th-ranked team in the FCS standings (formerly Division 1-AA). But, can you stream it on YouTube TV?

How to Watch the Cricket Celebration Bowl

Unfortunately, YouTube TV dropped Disney-owned channels including ABC and ESPN, that means you won’t be able to stream the Cricket Celebration Bowl online. Fortunately, you do have plenty of options.

Hulu Live TV carries ABC and ESPN in their base plan for $69.99 a month, which also incudes access to ESPN+ and Disney+. With Hulu Live TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, you can stream the Cricket Celebration Bowl, and the entire College Football bowl season.

You can also access ABC and ESPN with fuboTV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial. You will also get SEC Network and ACC Network in the base plan in most markets.

If you want to save a little money though, the least expensive way to stream college football games on ABC and ESPN is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Orange Plan for just $10 for your First Month.

With Sling Orange, you’ll get ESPN and games that air on ABC via ESPN3, which you can access from their grid guide. You can also add ACC Network and SEC Network with their Sports Extra Plan.

About The Cricket Celebration Bowl

South Carolina State posted a perfect 5-0 record within the MEAC, but struggled to a tune of 1-5 outside the division. Regardless, they find themselves as the MEAC’s representative in the Celebration Bowl. One name to watch here is DB Decobie Durant, who could find himself playing on Sundays after one last game for the Bulldogs.

Their opponents, the Jackson St. Tigers, may just be the most talked-about college football team that isn’t in the College Football Playoff. Recently, Jackson State nabbed the nation’s top recruit, CB Travis Hunter, from his prior commitment to Florida State. Coach Deion Sanders, himself an electric defensive back during his playing days, was likely the main reason for the switch. Coach Prime has put together a powerhouse football team at Jackson State, as they’ve captured their first SWAC division title since 2007, they’re currently ranked 15th in the FCS, and posted a 10-1 record on the year. Their only loss came to a Division 1-A opponent, the Univesity of Louisiana-Monroe, by a 12-7 score.

Suffice to say, the Bulldogs have their hands full here.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC----

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Coach Prime Talks Celebration Bowl and Signing Day

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.