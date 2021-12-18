Can You Watch the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State on YouTube TV?

The Cricket Celebration Bowl pits the top two teams from the SWAC and MEAC against one another to crown a national champion amongst the HBCUs. This year, the MEAC is represented by the South Carolina State Bulldogs, while the SWAC is represented by Jackson St., the 15th-ranked team in the FCS standings (formerly Division 1-AA). But, can you stream it on YouTube TV?

How to Watch the Cricket Celebration Bowl

Unfortunately, YouTube TV dropped Disney-owned channels including ABC and ESPN, that means you won’t be able to stream the Cricket Celebration Bowl online. Fortunately, you do have plenty of options.

Hulu Live TV carries ABC and ESPN in their base plan for $69.99 a month, which also incudes access to ESPN+ and Disney+. With Hulu Live TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, you can stream the Cricket Celebration Bowl, and the entire College Football bowl season.

You can also access ABC and ESPN with fuboTV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial. You will also get SEC Network and ACC Network in the base plan in most markets.

If you want to save a little money though, the least expensive way to stream college football games on ABC and ESPN is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Orange Plan for just $10 for your First Month.

With Sling Orange, you’ll get ESPN and games that air on ABC via ESPN3, which you can access from their grid guide. You can also add ACC Network and SEC Network with their Sports Extra Plan.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

About The Cricket Celebration Bowl

South Carolina State posted a perfect 5-0 record within the MEAC, but struggled to a tune of 1-5 outside the division. Regardless, they find themselves as the MEAC’s representative in the Celebration Bowl. One name to watch here is DB Decobie Durant, who could find himself playing on Sundays after one last game for the Bulldogs.

Their opponents, the Jackson St. Tigers, may just be the most talked-about college football team that isn’t in the College Football Playoff. Recently, Jackson State nabbed the nation’s top recruit, CB Travis Hunter, from his prior commitment to Florida State. Coach Deion Sanders, himself an electric defensive back during his playing days, was likely the main reason for the switch. Coach Prime has put together a powerhouse football team at Jackson State, as they’ve captured their first SWAC division title since 2007, they’re currently ranked 15th in the FCS, and posted a 10-1 record on the year. Their only loss came to a Division 1-A opponent, the Univesity of Louisiana-Monroe, by a 12-7 score.

Suffice to say, the Bulldogs have their hands full here.

All Live TV Streaming Options