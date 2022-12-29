Can You Watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans Thursday Night Football Game on Cable or Satellite?

On Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST, the Tennessee Titans face the Dallas Cowboys from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. The game is airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys

Thursday Night Football’s exclusive coverage on Prime Video wraps up its historic inaugural season with an important clash of playoff contenders in Nashville. Fresh off their crucial victory against the Eagles to keep their NFC East hopes alive, the Dallas Cowboys take on the Tennessee Titans, who are currently tied for 1st in the AFC South.

If you subscribe to Spectrum, Optimum, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most NFL games – but this one won’t be available to most customers with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 15 Thursday Night Football games airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.

The once exception will be if you live locally in the Dallas or Nashville markets. For customers in Dallas, you can watch it on KDFW (Dallas’ FOX Affiliate) and in Nashville, it is on WTVF (Nashville’s CBS Affiliate). If not, you can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Prime Video.

You can watch KDFW and WTVF with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, along with Sling TV (in Dallas), fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Some cable boxes and satellite receivers, however, like the Comcast X1 device, will offer the ability to log-in to Amazon Prime Video, so you can stream the game.

Cowboys vs. Titans Preview

At 8:15 p.m. ET, Al Michaels will call play-by-play with analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung reporting from sideline.

In addition to the main telecast, Dude Perfect finish off the Thursday Night Football season with their fourth and final alternate stream of 2022. The stream is highlighted by NFL Hall-of-Famer and new University of Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders, joining the Dudes live and in-studio in Frisco for the season finale. Comedian Nate Bargatze, a Titans super-fan, also joins the show virtually from Nissan Stadium

Thursday Night Football’s comprehensive coverage begins at 7 PM ET with TNF Tonight, hosted by Charissa Thompson alongside Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, Tony Gonzalez and Andrew Whitworth. The crew breaks down the NFL playoff picture and how the Cowboys are striving to stay alive in the NFC East title race. In addition, the TNF Tonight team shows their thanks with some hijinks highlighting the year that was of TNF on Prime.

