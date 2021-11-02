Can You Watch the Devils vs. Ducks Game on Comcast, Spectrum, or DIRECTV?

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the New Jersey Devils. Why can’t you stream the game with Spectrum, Comcast, or DIRECTV Satellite subscription?

Anaheim Ducks vs. New Jersey Devils

If you have cable or satellite through services like Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, DIRECTV, or stream with DIRECTV STREAM – you won’t be able to watch the Ducks/Devils game. While these services carry Bally Sports SoCal and MSG+, which normally air the Devils and Ducks, you won’t be able to watch this game with satellite or cable TV.

The reason is because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in the Southern California, New Jersey, and the surrounding areas without local blackouts.

The Devils and Ducks will each have 7-8 games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.