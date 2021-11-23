Can You Watch the Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars on Hulu?
On Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Edmonton Oilers. While Hulu doesn’t carry Bally Sports Southwest, can you watch the Oilers/Stars on Hulu?
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers
- When: Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST
- TV: Hulu and ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu
While Hulu Live TV no longer carries Bally Sports RSNs, fortunately, they will carry the Stars/Oilers. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Dallas and the surrounding areas without local blackouts.
The Dallas Stars will have five games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the nearly ever Edmonton Oilers game is available on ESPN+ because it includes the NHL out-of-market package.
If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.
