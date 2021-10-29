Can You Watch the Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings on Hulu or ESPN+?

On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the Florida Panthers. While Hulu doesn’t carry Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Detroit, can you watch the this Atlantic Division battle with a Hulu subscription?

Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers

While other Live TV Streaming Services like YouTube TV, fuboTV, and DIRECTV, won’t carry the Red Wings vs Panthers game, it is available with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu. The Detroit Red Wings vs. the undefeated Florida Panthers, and new head coach Andrew Brunette, is one NHL games this season that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Detroit and Florida without local blackouts.

During the 2021-22 NHL season, both the Detroit Red Wings and Florida Panthers will 8 games that are only available with ESPN+ and Hulu, with most of the rest on Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Florida respectively.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.