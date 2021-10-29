 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu

Can You Watch the Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings on Hulu or ESPN+?

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the Florida Panthers. While Hulu doesn’t carry Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Detroit, can you watch the this Atlantic Division battle with a Hulu subscription?

Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers

While other Live TV Streaming Services like YouTube TV, fuboTV, and DIRECTV, won’t carry the Red Wings vs Panthers game, it is available with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu. The Detroit Red Wings vs. the undefeated Florida Panthers, and new head coach Andrew Brunette, is one NHL games this season that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Detroit and Florida without local blackouts.

During the 2021-22 NHL season, both the Detroit Red Wings and Florida Panthers will 8 games that are only available with ESPN+ and Hulu, with most of the rest on Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Florida respectively.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99$6.99
ESPN+-------
Hulu Originals-------

All Live TV Streaming Options

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.