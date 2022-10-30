Can You Watch the Jaguars vs. Broncos London Game on Comcast Cable or DIRECTV Satellite?

The Broncos and Jaguars are heading to London to battle from Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 30th at 9:30am ET. While the game is on ESPN+, can you watch the Jaguars/Broncos with your Comcast Cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos

When: Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+

If you subscribe to Spectrum, Optimum, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most NFL games – but this one won’t be available to most customers with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one will be the first ever exclusive game on ESPN+, and the game won’t air on ESPN, meaning you will need a subscription to ESPN+.

The once exception will be if you live locally in the Denver or Jacksonville markets. For customers in Denver, you can watch it on KMGH (your local ABC affiliate) and in Jacksonville, it is on WJXT (an independent TV affiliate). Hulu Live TV will also carry the game because they include ESPN+.

You can watch KMGH and WJXT with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, along with YouTube TV. KMGH is also available on fuboTV and Hulu Live TV.

Some cable boxes and satellite receivers, however, like the Comcast X1 device, will offer the ability to log-in to ESPN+, so you can stream the game.

Fans will begin NFL Week 8 Sunday with the Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars from Wembley Stadium in London, England, as the NFL international series continues. ESPN’s Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky and Laura Rutledge will be on the call from London, with officiating expert John Parry working the game remotely.

A special edition of Sunday NFL Countdown will stream live on ESPN+ and be simulcast on ESPN starting at 8:30am ET. Then the Progressive Kickoff starts at 9:15am ET, leading into Broncos-Jaguars. Starting at 9:30 am, ESPN+ streams its first-ever exclusive NFL game, as Broncos-Jaguars kick off from Wembley Stadium.

Is There a Free Trial of ESPN+?

While there isn’t a free trial to ESPN+, you can save nearly $11 per month if you sign up for the Disney Bundle. You can get ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ for as cheap as $13.99 even though signing up for all three services individually would cost $24.97.

What Else Can You Watch with ESPN+?

With ESPN+, not only will you get tons of NFL action, but you will also get access to a ton of other live sports, including live College Football, UFC events, 75+ exclusive NHL games, 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, daily Major League Baseball out-of-market coverage, some of the best international soccer from around the world, PGA Tour Live, live cricket, other college sports, and more.

ESPN+ is also home to some of the best original sports programming on streaming and has incredible archives of some of ESPN’s best series, 30-for-30 films, and much more.

