 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
The Kardashians Disney+

Can You Watch ‘The Kardashians’ on Disney Plus?

Jason Gurwin

After “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on E! was canceled last year, Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie are trading in their basic cable digs for a new-and-improved streaming home.

But can you stream all-new Kardashians on Disney+? In the United States, the series is available on Hulu, which allows you to watch with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Throughout parts of Europe and Asia, fans are in luck. You can watch The Kardashians on Disney+, while in Latin America you can watch it on Star+.

How to Watch ‘The Kardashians’

Can You Stream ‘The Kardashians’ For Free?

Disney+ no longer offers a free trial of the service.  In Europe, Star on Disney+ is available for €8.99 per month or $89.99 per year.

In the U.S., you can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

What Countries is ‘The Kardashians’ Available with Star on Disney+?

You can stream the ‘The Kardashians” first season on Disney+ in some countries across the world including:

  • 🇬🇧 United Kingdom
  • 🇩🇪 Germany
  • 🇪🇸 Spain
  • 🇸🇪 Sweden
  • 🇧🇪 Belgium
  • 🇩🇰 Denmark
  • 🇫🇮 Finland
  • 🇫🇷 France
  • 🇮🇹 Italy
  • 🇵🇹 Portugal
  • 🇱🇺 Luxembourg
  • 🇳🇴 Norway
  • 🇸🇬 Singapore
  • 🇰🇷 South Korea
  • 🇭🇰 Hong Kong
  • 🇯🇵 Japan
  • 🇹🇼 Taiwan

What Countries is ‘The Kardashians’ Available on Star+?

  • 🇦🇷 Argentina
  • 🇧🇷 Brazil
  • 🇨🇱 Chile
  • 🇨🇴 Colombia
  • 🇨🇷 Costa Rica
  • 🇪🇨 Ecuador
  • 🇲🇽 Mexico
  • 🇵🇦 Panama
  • 🇵🇪 Peru
  • 🇺🇾 Uruguay

When Are ‘The Kardashians’ Episodes Released on Disney+?

Unlike Netflix, Disney+ doesn’t follow the binge-watching model of releasing all episodes at once. Instead, the service releases an episode each week. New episodes drop every Thursday with a total of 10 in the first season.

The Kardashians

April 14, 2022

The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

‘The Kardashians’ Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.