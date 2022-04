Can You Watch ‘The Kardashians’ on Disney Plus?

After “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on E! was canceled last year, Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloรฉ, Kendall, and Kylie are trading in their basic cable digs for a new-and-improved streaming home.

But can you stream all-new Kardashians on Disney+? In the United States, the series is available on Hulu, which allows you to watch with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Throughout parts of Europe and Asia, fans are in luck. You can watch The Kardashians on Disney+, while in Latin America you can watch it on Star+.

How to Watch ‘The Kardashians’

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

Can You Stream ‘The Kardashians’ For Free?

Disney+ no longer offers a free trial of the service.ย In Europe, Star on Disney+ is available for €8.99 per month or $89.99 per year.

In the U.S., you can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

What Countries is ‘The Kardashians’ Available with Star on Disney+?

You can stream the ‘The Kardashians” first season on Disney+ in some countries across the world including:

๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง United Kingdom

๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช Germany

๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ธ Spain

๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ช Sweden

๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ช Belgium

๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ฐ Denmark

๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ฎ Finland

๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท France

๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น Italy

๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡น Portugal

๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡บ Luxembourg

๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ด Norway

๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฌ Singapore

๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ท South Korea

๐Ÿ‡ญ๐Ÿ‡ฐ Hong Kong

๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต Japan

๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ผ Taiwan

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

What Countries is ‘The Kardashians’ Available on Star+?

๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ท Argentina

๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ท Brazil

๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฑ Chile

๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ด Colombia

๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ท Costa Rica

๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡จ Ecuador

๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ Mexico

๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฆ Panama

๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ช Peru

๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡พ Uruguay

When Are ‘The Kardashians’ Episodes Released on Disney+?

Unlike Netflix, Disney+ doesnโ€™t follow the binge-watching model of releasing all episodes at once. Instead, the service releases an episode each week. New episodes drop every Thursday with a total of 10 in the first season.

The Kardashians April 14, 2022 The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloรฉ, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

‘The Kardashians’ Trailer