Can You Watch the NBA on Prime Video? Your Guide to Streaming Basketball

Prime Video is a great option for people who want to watch prestige TV and blockbuster movies. When it comes to basketball, you can watch NBA games, but it will require an additional subscription. First, make sure you’re subscribed to Prime Video, then, add the NBA League Pass upgrade.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass allows basketball fans to watch every out-of-market game in the league.

With the Team Pass ($13.99 / month), you can watch live games for one team of your choice (blackout restrictions apply). You’ll also get archived games for the team of your choice and all classic games available on-demand. Fans can also see full length and 10-min condensed replays for the team of your choice.

With League Pass ($14.99 / month), you get the same features, but for every NBA team.

League Pass Premium ($19.99 / month) offers all the same features as League Pass, but there are no commercials. You’ll get the ability to stream games on two devices at once, along with in-arena content during commercial breaks.

Can I Watch Basketball on Prime Video Without NBA League Pass?

No. Amazon has no rights to air the games directly. Prime Video does carry exclusive Thursday Night Football and some WNBA games, but there are no specific NBA games available on Prime Video without NBA League Pass.

What Other Ways Can I Watch NBA Games?

You can catch nationally televised NBA basketball on ABC, ESPN, and TNT. Your local broadcasts would be on a regional sports network. In most cases DIRECTV STREAM is the simplest way to get all these channels. You can get started today with a free trial.