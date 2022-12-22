Can You Watch the New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday Night Football Game on Cable or Satellite?

On Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST, the New York Jets face the Jacksonville Jaguars from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The game is airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, but can you still stream it with a cable or satellite subscription?

New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Prime Video’s inaugural season as the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football presents its penultimate matchup of the year with an AFC clash between two teams with playoff hopes. The Jacksonville Jaguars, fresh off their second straight win, look to stay alive in the AFC South while the New York Jets play for their playoff lives in front of a raucous home crowd at the Meadowlands as Week 16 of the NFL season gets underway

If you subscribe to Spectrum, Optimum, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most NFL games – but this one won’t be available to most customers with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 15 Thursday Night Football games airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.

The once exception will be if you live locally in the New York or Jacksonville markets. For customers in New York, you can watch it on WNYW (New York’s FOX Affiliate) and in Jacksonville, it is on WFOX-TV (Jacksonville’s Fox Affiliate). If not, you can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Prime Video.

You can watch WNYW and WFOX-TV with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, along with Sling TV (in New York), fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Some cable boxes and satellite receivers, however, like the Comcast X1 device, will offer the ability to log-in to Amazon Prime Video, so you can stream the game.

Jets vs. Jaguars Predictions

At 8:15 p.m. ET, Al Michaels will call play-by-play with analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung reporting from sideline.

Thursday Night Football’s coverage kicks off at 7 PM ET with TNF Tonight, hosted by Charissa Thompson, alongside Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman and Andrew Whitworth. The crew analyzes the first two picks in the 2021 draft – Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson – meeting for the first time, along with the Jets and Jaguars playoff aspirations. They also provide complete analysis of the NFL playoff picture, injury updates and news from around the league leading into kickoff at 8:15 PM ET.

