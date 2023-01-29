Can You Watch 49ers vs. Eagles NFC Championship Game on ESPN+?

This Sunday, Jan 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET, the NFC’s top seed, the No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles will host the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field for the NFL’s 2023 NFC Championship Game. Since this game is a battle between the top-two teams in the conference, there is a lot of intrigue and anticipation for this matchup. So, if you are used to streaming your sports on ESPN+, you might be wondering if the game will be available on the worldwide leader in sports’ streaming service.

Unfortunately, even though ESPN+ did broadcast its first exclusive game earlier this year and simulcast games during Wildcard Weekend, Sunday’s Niners and Eagles game will not be on the service. But, have no fear, because we are here to help you figure out the best way to stream the NFC Title Game, based on what you are looking for.

How to Watch the 2023 NFC Championship Game

Cut Cable? Here’s How Can You Stream the 2023 NFC Championship Game Between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles

Though ESPN is making more of its live sports programming available on its streaming service, the 49ers and Eagles game is being broadcast on FOX, so it won’t be available to ESPN+ subscribers. However, that does not mean that there’s no way for cord-cutters to watch the game.

Since FOX is broadcasting the AFC Title Game, you do not have to subscribe to a cable or satellite service in order to watch it. Your best bet to watch both conference championship games is to go with a live TV streaming service, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

For many people, cost is a major consideration when it comes to streaming. The least expensive way to stream the rest of the playoffs is with a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $27.50 for your first month. A subscription to Sling Blue will cover the NFC game on FOX, but more importantly, since the network will also be the home of Super Bowl LVII in February, the 50% off your first-month offer will cover both remaining FOX games.

Of course, there is a downside to Sling TV, and that is that the service does not carry CBS, which means that you can’t watch the AFC Title Game on the service. But, when you pair it with Paramount+, which offers the 30-day free trial, you will be able to stream both conference championship games and the Super Bowl for a very fair price.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

However, if you are more in the mood for a free trial for both of Sunday’s games, we suggest DIRECTV STREAM. The service offers a five-day free trial and it comes with a number benefits beyond what Sling provides, primarily the fact that it has like the most major cable networks and sports channels of any live TV streaming service. While the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 falls outside of DIRECTV STREAM’s free-trial, you can still sign up now in order to stream both conference title games for free, and see if the service is a good fit and worth keeping for Super Bowl LVII and everything else it has to offer.

Other Free Trial Services:

Another solid live-streaming service option is the sports-centric fuboTV. The service’s rates start at $74.99 per month, after a seven-day free trial, and Fubo carries every NFL playoff game. Thanks to its focus on sports fans, fuboTV offers users a slew of regional sports networks (RSNs) in order to watch MLB, NBA, and NHL games in your local market. And if you choose the Fubo Elite Plan, you will be able to watch NFL on FOX playoff games in 4K right there on the service.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

If you are already an ESPN+ subscriber, chances are you are well acquainted with the Disney Bundle. However, you might not realize you can opt for Hulu’s live streamer and save on your other subscriptions. While Hulu Live TV doesn’t have a free trial, it only costs $69.99 per month and includes every game in the NFL playoffs in addition to 33 of the top 35 cable channels. But what makes it an even better deal is that, a Hulu + Live TV subscription includes all of Hulu’s on-demand offers, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+ subscriptions at no extra charge.

What about YouTube TV?

If you already know that YouTube TV will be the new home for NFL Sunday Ticket starting in the fall, you might be interested in getting a head start and signing up for that one now. YouTube TV runs $64.99 per month, but it still comes in last on our list for the playoff games. While it is cheaper than the other live streamers and it offers both CBS and FOX, it does not have a free trial, discounted first month, or any additional benefits. Also, YouTube TV charges an extra $19.99 per month in order to stream content 4k, which will include the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl on FOX.

Can You Stream NFL Playoff Games in 4K?

A lot of sports fans love streaming games in 4K, which utilizes 3840×2160 screen resolution. This provides viewers an ultra-high-definition look, which is obviously ideal for watching sports. Unfortunately, there are limited opportunities to stream NFL playoff games in 4K.

The only channel airing games in 4K this postseason is FOX, but that does mean that both Sunday’s NFL Title Game and February’s Super Bowl will be available in 4K if you have a compatible TV or device.

What Other Features Will You Have Access to With an ESPN+ Subscription?

ESPN+ not only provides live broadcasts of thousands of sporting events throughout the year, but it also has an ever-expanding library of original shows like “Peyton’s Place,” the entire library of “30 for 30,” “E:60,” “The Last Dance,” as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

ESPN+ only offers one pricing tier, you can sign up for the monthly plan at $9.99 or the annual plan at $99.99.

