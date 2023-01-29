Can You Watch Eagles vs. 49ers 2023 NFC Championship Game on fuboTV?

At the end of Sunday, Jan. 29, there will only be two NFL teams left standing in the chase for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The first Super Bowl participant will be determined on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET as the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers take on the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFC Championship Game. The matchup will be between the two best teams in the conference this season, so it will be a can’t-miss contest for all football fans.

If you are a subscriber to the sports-focused live TV streaming service fuboTV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial, you will be able to not only watch the NFC Title Game at 3 p.m. ET, but also the AFC Championship Game at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

How to Watch the 2023 NFC Championship Game

A subscription to fuboTV starts at $74.99 per month, after a seven-day free trial, and will carry all three games remaining in the NFL playoffs. In addition, Fubo also offers subscribers live MLB, NBA, and NHL games from their local teams via a host of regional sports networks (RSNs). Also, if you sign up for the streamer’s Elite Plan, you will get the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl on FOX in 4K directly without having to leave the Fubo interface.

Can You Watch the 2023 NFC Championship Game Between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles?

If you are considering fuboTV, but haven’t signed up yet, there is a way to catch the NFC Championship game for free. Since the Niners-Eagles rematch is being broadcast on FOX, there are a whole host of live TV streaming options for the NFC Championship Game airing on FOX. In addition to fuboTV, there is DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

Since fuboTV offers a one-week trial, if you are only interested in the conference championship games, that will get you covered, but if you also are looking forward to the Super Bowl in February, the least expensive way to stream all three games left in the NFL season is with a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $27.50 for your first month.

A subscription to Sling Blue will cover the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl FOX. And since the conference championship games are at the end of January and Super Bowl LVII will take place on Feb. 12, you can watch the rest of the NFL season just $20 thanks to Sling’s deal offering 50% off your first month.

The only downside to Sling TV is that it doesn’t offer CBS, so you would have to look elsewhere for the AFC Title Game. But, when combined with a Paramount+ seven-day free trial, you’ve got access to both conference title games and the Super Bowl for the best possible price.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

But if you are hoping to stick to a free-trial option for just the conference title games this weekend, you might want to consider our Top Pick, DIRECTV STREAM. With a five-day free trial, you will get both games on Sunday, as well as the most sports and entertainment cable channels of any live TV streaming service.

Even though the Super Bowl won’t happen until after the free trial has ended, DIRECTV STREAM will have you covered for both conference title tilts and will offer all of the Super Bowl coverage (and a lot more) if you decide to keep the subscription.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

If a free trial isn’t a must-have when it comes to a streaming service, our favorite option for people who stream a lot of sports and TV and movies is a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. Starting at$69.99 per month, not only does it carry every NFL playoff game as well as 33 of the top 35 cable channels, but as a bonus, it comes with subscriptions to ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional charge.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

What about YouTube TV?

For football fans already planning to get the NFL Sunday Ticket next season, the out-of-market package’s new home, YouTube TV, is an option as well. However, despite being just $64.99 per month, it is last on our list. That is because despite being the cheapest major live TV streamer, it doesn’t offer a free trial to test out the service, nor does it have a discounted introductory period or any bonus subscription offers. And, if you want to stream content in 4K, you will need to opt for a $19.99 per month add-on package.

Can You Stream NFL Playoff Games in 4K?

The bigger the game, the bigger the TV, so no doubt that sports fans will be looking to stream the conference championship games and Super Bowl in the best possible quality, which means in 4K. The format uses 3840×2160 screen resolution to broadcast content in ultra-high-definition, perfect for live sports. Two of the three remaining NFL games this season will be broadcast by in 4K FOX.

