Can You Watch 2023 NFC Championship Game: 49ers vs. Eagles on NFL+?

This Sunday, Jan 29 at 3 p.m. ET, the No. 1 seeded Philadelphia Eagles will welcome the second-seed San Francisco 49ers to Lincoln Financial for the NFL’s 2023 NFC Championship Game. The contest pits the conference’s top-two teams with the winner heading to Super Bowl LVII, so there will be many eyes on this game. If you are a subscriber to NFL+, you might be wondering if you can watch the game on the service.

Fortunately, yes you can, but the league’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) service only allows fans to watch games on phones or tablets. So, if you were hoping for a more big-screen playoff experience, there are plenty of cost-effective options to watch the matchup between the Niners and Eagles, and we are here to help you figure out what the best option is for you.

How to Watch the 2023 NFC Championship Game

FOX

Cut Cable? Here’s How Can You Stream the 2023 NFC Championship Game Between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles

NFL+ might not allow you to watch games on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, or Smart TV, but that doesn’t mean that you have no options to catch the Niners-Eagles action if you’re a cord-cutter.

Since the NFC Title Game is on FOX, there are a lot of easy ways to watch without having to sign up for a cable or satellite service. While not all free, there is a number of pretty cost-effective ways to watch the game on FOX. There are some great options with live TV streaming services, including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

If you are officially a cord-cutter, cost might be one of the reasons why you ditched cable. If so, you might be interested in the least expensive way to stream both conference championship games and next month’s Super Bowl: Sling TV, which you can get for just $27.50 for your first month. A subscription to Sling Blue will cover the NFC game on FOX, which is also the home of Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. Since the conference championship games are this weekend, you can watch the three most important games of the NFL calendar for just $27.50 thanks to Sling’s 50% off your first month promotion and Paramount+.

The only downside with Sling TV is that it doesn’t include CBS, which would mean that you couldn’t watch the AFC Championship on the streamer. But, paired with Paramount+ — which offers a week-long free trial — you have the most economical way to watch all three games remaining on the NFL schedule.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

What if, you are only interested in streaming the conference championship games on Sunday because you have other plans for the Super Bowl? Then you should probably consider DIRECTV STREAM, which is currently offering a five-day free trial. This is our Top Pick because of all of the added benefits that DIRECTV STREAM offers that Sling does not, including the most major cable channels and sports networks included on any live streaming service. Even though Super Bowl LVII will come more than a week after the free trial ends, DIRECTV STREAM would allow you to watch both conference title games for free and it would give you everything you need for the Super Bowl and much more if you opt to keep your subscription.

Other Free Trial Services:

Another live TV streamer to consider is the sports-centric fuboTV. The service’s base price is $74.99 per month, but comes with a one-week free trial. Fubo carries every NFL playoff game and also offers regional sports networks (RSNs) for local MLB, NHL, and NBA teams across the country. And — if you upgrade to fuboTV’s Elite Plan — you can also watch NFL on FOX games in 4K without having to flip back and forth between streamers.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

Outside of services with free trials, we recommend a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which is $69.99 per month. The Disney live streamer carries every game of the NFL playoffs, in addition to 33 of the top 35 cable channels. Plus, as part of the Disney Bundle, when you subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, you also get subscriptions to Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

What about YouTube TV?

Another potential option is YouTube TV, which runs just $64.99 per month, however, this service is on the bottom of our list. While it is cheaper than its live-streaming competitors, and has both CBS and FOX, YouTube TV does not come with a free trial, discounted first month, or bonus subscriptions. Also, it charges an extra $19.99 monthly to stream content in 4k, including the NFL playoff games on FOX.

Can You Stream NFL Playoff Games in 4K?

Games in 4K utilize 3840×2160 screen resolution, broadcasting the action in ultra-high-definition, which makes it the ideal way to watch live sports. For the 2022-23 NFL season, there are regrettably few options available for streaming playoff games in the high-quality format.

FOX is the only channel airing games in 4K this postseason. The network has been broadcasting all of its playoff games in 4K for users that own devices capable of broadcasting the format. Not only will this come in handy for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, but it will also be ideal for Super Bowl LVII.

What Other Features Will You Have Access to With an NFL+ Subscription?

NFL+, the league’s new DTC streaming service, gives subscribers access to live regular season and postseason games that are already available in their local TV markets. When it comes to the postseason, that means every game will be on the service. While regular and postseason games are only available on phones and tablets, NFL+ provides live broadcasts of available out-of-market preseason games, along with live radio coverage of every game all season, on any device.

NFL+ has two subscription options; the ad-supported tier costs $4.99 per month, and for $9.99 per month, you can upgrade to the ad-free Premium tier. The Premium plan also includes access to the All-22 coaches’ film and full and condensed game replays.

