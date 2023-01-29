Can You Watch the 2023 NFC Championship on NFL RedZone?

On Sunday, Jan 29 at 3 p.m. ET, the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles for the NFL’s NFC Championship Game. The matchup features the conference’s top two teams as they vie for the right to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII. Since this will be a can’t-miss game, you might subconsciously try to turn on NFL RedZone to catch all of the action.

But unfortunately, Scott Hanson has put away the octobox for the season as RedZone only airs during the regular season. Therefore, you will need to find another way to watch the Niners and Eagles play for the NFC Championship. Fortunately for you, The Streamable is here to lay out all of the best streaming options to catch the game.

How to Watch the 2023 NFC Championship Game

Cut Cable for Streaming? Here’s How Can You Stream the 2023 NFC Championship Game Between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles

NFL RedZone might have wrapped up its broadcasts for the season, but that doesn’t mean that you are out of options if you need to find a way to watch the NFC Championship Game.

Fortunately, since it is being broadcast on FOX, you can watch the NFC Title Game without having to subscribe to a cable or satellite service, since all of the major live TV streaming services carry the network, including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

Since cost is often a factor for cord-cutters, the least expensive way to stream both conference championship games is with a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $27.50 for your first month and the Paramount+ free trial. A subscription to the Sling Blue package will provide access to the NFC game on FOX, which is helpful, because the channel will also be the home of Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. Since the conference title matchups are at the end of January, you can watch the three most important games of the NFL season for less than $28 thanks to Sling’s current promotion providing new subscribers with 50% off their first month of service.

The only downside with Sling TV is that it doesn’t include CBS, which would mean that you couldn’t watch the AFC Championship on the streamer. However, when you pair the Sling promotion with Paramount+, which offers a 30-day free trial, you have all of your football-watching needs covered for the best price possible.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

However, if you already know that you will be out of the house for a Super Bowl party, so you just need access to the conference title games, you might want to consider DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a five-day free trial. It is our Top Pick because of the added benefits that Sling doesn’t have — like the most major cable channels and sports networks included on any live-streaming service. While the Super Bowl would fall outside of the free-trial window, the DIRECTV STREAM option would allow you to watch both conference title matchups for free and would give you a great option for the Super Bowl (and much more) if you choose to continue on with a subscription.

Other Free Trial Services:

Another live TV streaming service to consider is the sports-focuser fuboTV. The streamer starts at $74.99 monthly, after a seven-day free trial, and has access to every channel broadcasting an NFL playoff game. The best additional benefit to fuboTV is that because it is sports-centric, it also offers regional sports networks (RSNs) that cover NBA, NHL, and MLB games for nearly every region in the country. You can also upgrade to Fubo’s Elite Plan in order to catch the NFL on FOX playoff action in 4K without having to leave the app.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

Outside of services that offer free trials, one of our favorite live TV streamers for NFL fans is Hulu + Live TV, which runs $69.99 per month. Every game in the NFL playoffs can be streamed on the platform, in addition to 33 of the top 35 cable channels. What makes this such an attractive offer even without a free trial is that a Hulu + Live TV subscription comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

What about YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is our lowest-rated live streamer for the NFL conference championship games and Super Bowl. While its base package is only $64.99 per month, and it carries both CBS and FOX, YouTube TV doesn’t come with any free trials or additional benefits. Also, if you want to watch the FOX playoff games in 4k, you would need to opt for the $19.99 per month 4k add-on.

Can You Stream NFL Playoff Games in 4K?

The super high resolution 4K format utilizes 3840×2160 screen resolution, providing viewers with programming in ultra-high-definition, which makes it the ideal option for watching live sports. During the current NFL season, only FOX has been broadcasting games in 4K. The network has been airing all of its playoff games in 4K to users with supporting devices and will continue to do so for the NFC Championship Game on Sunday and in February for Super Bowl LVII.

What Is NFL RedZone and How Can I Watch It?

NFL RedZone is one of the most popular channels for sports fans. Every Sunday (and select late-season Saturdays), host Scott Hanson guides viewers through all of the best action going on around the league, and makes sure that they never miss a single touchdown scored.

Despite the fact that YouTube TV has become the home of NFL Sunday Ticket, the streamer has announced that Hanson will be back with RedZone next season.

