Can You Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on Fire TV?

You’ll be happy to know that it’s very easy to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics on an Amazon Fire TV, regardless of whether you have a cable subscription or not. So, if you want to stream the Winter Olympics, one of the easiest ways to stream it without cable is with a Live TV Streaming Service on your Fire TV.

What Olympic Events Can You Watch on Fire TV?

Subscribing to a Live TV Streaming Service is the best option for those that want to watch all Olympic events including the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony on your Fire TV. Depending on your plan, you’ll be able to stream NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and highlights on the Olympic Channel.

fuboTV includes all of those channels as part of their base plan ($64.99), after a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream those with a subscription to YouTube TV.

Sling TV ($35) is the most affordable option by far. With their Sling Blue plan, you can stream NBC (in select markets), USA Network, and Olympic Channel for only $10 for an entire month. CNBC isn’t part of the base Sling Blue plan but can be included as an add-on.

In addition, Hulu Live TV offers all of the major channels that will air the 2022 Winter Olympics - NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and Olympic Channel. The month base plan ($69.99) gives you access to all of these channels, and you can access them with a subscription to Hulu Live TV.

The official Olympic schedule can be found on the Olympics website.

What Olympic Coverage Can You Watch For Free on Fire TV?

You can also install the Peacock App on your Fire TV, which will give you some Olympics coverage for free. On Peacock you will be able to watch free highlights, select coverage, and clips at no cost to you. However, you will need to upgrade to Peacock Premium ($4.99 a month) to stream every event as it happens live, plus replays, NBC’s nightly primetime show, a daily studio show, medal ceremonies, and highlights.

In addition, if you are a Comcast customer, you can get Peacock Premium with your Internet plan at no extra charge.

If you get access NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2022 Beijing Olympics on your Fire TV using the NBC Sports App. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC Sports App on your Fire TV. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log-in to the app and unlock free streaming.