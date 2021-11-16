Can You Watch the Panthers vs. Islanders Game on Comcast, Spectrum, or DIRECTV?

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the New York Islanders. Why can’t you Panthers/Islanders the game with Spectrum, Comcast, or DIRECTV Satellite subscription?

Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders

If you have cable or satellite through services like Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, DIRECTV, or stream with DIRECTV STREAM – you won’t be able to watch the Panthers/Islanders game. While most of these services carry Bally Sports Florida and MSG+, which normally air the Panthers and Islanders, you won’t be able to watch this game with satellite or cable TV.

The reason is because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Florida, New York, and the surrounding areas without local blackouts.

The Panthers and Islanders will each have 5-8 games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.