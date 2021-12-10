Can You Watch the Penguins vs. Capitals Game on Cable or Satellite with Comcast, DIRECTV, or DISH?

On Friday, December 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Pittsburgh Penguins. Why can’t you watch the game with your Comcast cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

If you subscribe to Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most Pittsburgh Penguins games on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Washington Capitals games on NBC Sports Washington.

However, this game won’t won’t be available with cable or satellite, because it is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+.

On Friday evening, Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-5) make their exclusive ESPN+ Hockey Night debut with the Washington Capitals (15-4-6) and Alex Ovechkin, who notched his 750th career goal (video) over the weekend. The Metropolitan Division showdown will also feature a “Star Watch” alternate feed on ESPN+, with isolated cameras and stats on Crosby and Ovechkin throughout the game.

If you want 75+ nationally televised NHL games this season, that aren’t available on cable or satellite, you can stream them with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.