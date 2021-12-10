 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Pittsburgh Penguins Washington Capitals

Can You Watch the Penguins vs. Capitals Game on Cable or Satellite with Comcast, DIRECTV, or DISH?

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, December 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Pittsburgh Penguins. Why can’t you watch the game with your Comcast cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

If you subscribe to Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most Pittsburgh Penguins games on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Washington Capitals games on NBC Sports Washington.

However, this game won’t won’t be available with cable or satellite, because it is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+.

On Friday evening, Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-5) make their exclusive ESPN+ Hockey Night debut with the Washington Capitals (15-4-6) and Alex Ovechkin, who notched his 750th career goal (video) over the weekend. The Metropolitan Division showdown will also feature a “Star Watch” alternate feed on ESPN+, with isolated cameras and stats on Crosby and Ovechkin throughout the game.

If you want 75+ nationally televised NHL games this season, that aren’t available on cable or satellite, you can stream them with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99$6.99
ESPN+-------
Hulu Originals-------

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.