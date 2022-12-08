Can You Watch the Raiders vs. Rams Thursday Night Football Game on Cable or Satellite?

On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST, the Los Angeles Rams face the Las Vegas Raiders from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. While the game is on Prime Video, can you watch the Raiders keep their playoff hopes alive against the Rams with your Comcast Cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders

If you subscribe to Spectrum, Optimum, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most NFL games – but this one won’t be available to most customers with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 15 Thursday Night Football games airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.

The once exception will be if you live locally in the Las Vegas or Los Angeles markets. For customers in Los Angeles, you can watch it on KTTV (Los Angeles’ FOX Affiliate) and in Las Vegas, it is on KTNV (Las Vegas’ ABC Affiliate). If not, you can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Prime Video.

You can watch KTTV and KTNV with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, along with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. KTTV is also available with a subscription to Sling TV, which offers 50% OFF your first month.

Some cable boxes and satellite receivers, however, like the Comcast X1 device, will offer the ability to log-in to Amazon Prime Video, so you can stream the game.

Prime Video’s inaugural season of exclusive Thursday Night Football coverage rolls on with a west coast battle, as the Las Vegas Raiders—winners of three straight—look to march back into the playoff race against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams

At 8:15 p.m. ET, Al Michaels will call play-by-play with analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung reporting from sideline. After a successful debut, TNF in The Shop returns for its second alternate stream, featuring a variety of top-tier, guests from across the worlds of sports, music and entertainment.

Thursday Night Football’s comprehensive coverage starts at 7 PM ET with TNF Tonight, hosted by Charissa Thompson alongside Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez and sports media all-star rookies Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman and Andrew Whitworth. The crew will break down the Rams’ issues this season, the Raiders playoff crusade and how both teams can finish their season on a high note. In addition, a complete analysis of the NFL playoff picture, injury updates and news from around the league leading into kickoff at 8:15 PM ET.

Taylor Rooks sits down with dynamic Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams fresh off a two-touchdown performance

Andrew Whitworth checks in with his former head coach, Sean McVay, to discuss the state of the Rams

Richard Sherman catches up with former teammate Bobby Wagner during pregame warmups

An examination of TNF’s star-studded CB/WR matchup between Jalen Ramsey and Adams

Marshawn Lynch surprises holiday shoppers at a Las Vegas sneaker shop in this weeks’ installment of ‘N Yo’ City