Can You Watch the Rangers vs. Penguins Game on Spectrum, Comcast, or DIRECTV?

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Pittsburgh Penguins. Why can’t you watch the Rangers/Penguins with your Spectrum, Comcast, or DIRECTV subscription?

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

If you subscribe to Spectrum, Optimum, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most New York Rangers games on MSG and Pittsburgh Penguins games on AT&T SportsNet Southwest – but this one won’t be available with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+.

It will be available in New York and Pittsburgh without local blackouts.

Bob Wischusen will call play-by-play with analyst Brian Boucher and AJ Mleczko reporting from rinkside, when for the closely contested, back-and-forth Metro Division race for second behind the Hurricanes., Colo. Studio coverage for both games on Thursday night will be hosted by Steve Levy with Hilary Knight and Rick DiPietro.

If you want 75+ nationally televised NHL games this season, that aren’t available on cable or satellite, including this one, you should take advantage of Hulu's 30-Day Free Trial.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will have eight games only available on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the New York Rangers will have seven telecasts on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.