 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Miami Dolphins Cincinnati Bengals

Can You Watch the Ravens vs. Buccaneers Thursday Night Football Game on Cable or Satellite?

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Baltimore Ravens from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. While the game is on Prime Video, can you watch the Bengals/Dolphins with your Comcast Cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens

If you subscribe to Spectrum, Optimum, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most NFL games – but this one won’t be available to most customers with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 15 Thursday Night Football games airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.

The once exception will be if you live locally in the Tampa or Baltimore markets. For customers in Tampa, you can watch it on WTVT (your local FOX affiliate) and in Baltimore, it is on WMAR (your local ABC affiliate).

You can watch WTVT and WMAR with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, along with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. WTVT is also available with a Sling TV, which you can get 50% OFF your first month.

Some cable boxes and satellite receivers, however, like the Comcast X1 device, will offer the ability to log-in to Amazon Prime Video, so you can stream the game.

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video showcases an important matchup between two division leaders, as the legendary Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the sensational Lamar Jackson and Baltimore Ravens in the leadoff for Week 8 of the NFL season

At 8:15 p.m. ET, Al Michaels will call play-by-play with analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung reporting from sideline. The pre-game show starts at 7pm, with hosts Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick –– with contributions from Taylor Rooks, Andrew Whitworth, and Michael Smith.

Thursday Night Football’s coverage gets underway at 7 PM ET with TNF Tonight, hosted by Charissa Thompson alongside Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, Tony Gonzalez and Andrew Whitworth. The crew will breakdown tomorrow night’s pivotal matchup, and both teams’ championship aspirations despite early season challenges. Fans will also be provided with the latest analysis, updates, and news from around the league.

Taylor Rooks sits down with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson amidst his MVP-caliber season. Michael Smith presents an essay on the unparalleled career of Tom Brady, and what may be next for the G.O.A.T. Ryan Fitzpatrick and former teammate Mike Evans meet for a pregame on-field connection Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman team up with a local Tampa Bay female flag-football league for a demonstration to showcase the ins-and-outs of the Ravens dynamic rushing attack. Marshawn Lynch and Captain Fear – the Buccaneers mascot – combine for some spooky Halloween fun.

Ravens/Buccaneers Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.