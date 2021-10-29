Can You Watch the Red Wings vs. Panthers Game on Comcast, Dish, or DIRECTV?

On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the Florida Panthers. Why isn’t the game with your Comcast cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers

If you subscribe to Comcast Xfinity, DIRECTV, or DIRECTV STREAM, you can normally watch most Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings games on Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Detroit, but this game won’t be available with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Florida, Detroit, and the surrounding areas without local blackouts.

The Red Wings and Panthers will each have eight games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.