Can You Watch the Red Wings vs. Stars Game on Comcast, Dish, or DIRECTV?

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Detroit Red Wings. Why can’t you watch the game with your Comcast or Spectrum cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings

If you subscribe to Comcast, Spectrum, DIRECTV, or DIRECTV STREAM, you can normally watch most Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars games on Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Southwest, but this one won’t be available with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Detroit and Dallas without local blackouts.

The Stars and Red Wings will each have 7-8 games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.